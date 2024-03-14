LaCie Launches New Rugged Mini SSD for Enhanced Portable Storage

LaCie has introduced the LaCie Rugged Mini SSD, a portable storage drive offering up to 4TB of capacity, designed for content creators in need of durable, fast, and compact storage solutions. This device, a product of Seagate® Technology Holdings plc, supports high-speed data transfer with read speeds of up to 2000MB/s and features USB 3.2 gen 2×2 technology, ensuring compatibility with a wide range of devices including the latest Apple and PC products.

Key Highlights:

High-Speed Data Transfer: Read speeds of up to 2000MB/s for efficient file access.

Broad Compatibility: Supports USB 3.2 gen 2×2, Thunderbolt™3, and Thunderbolt™4.

Durability: IP54-rated for dust and rain resistance, with 3-meter drop protection and 1-ton car pressure resistance.

Eco-Friendly Design: Contains at least 30% post-consumer recycled materials.

Software Support: Includes LaCie Toolkit for backup and mirroring, plus a one-month Adobe Creative Cloud All Apps plan.

Pricing and Availability: Retails starting at INR 29,990, with up to 4TB versions launching by June.

The LaCie Rugged Mini SSD not only prioritizes speed and compatibility but also emphasizes durability and eco-friendliness. Designed by Neil Poulton, the drive is encased in an orange rugged rubber enclosure, making it resilient against dust, rain, drops, and pressure. It also incorporates at least 30% post-consumer recycled materials by weight, highlighting LaCie’s commitment to sustainability.

For enhanced user experience, the drive offers out-of-the-box compatibility with Windows, macOS, and iPadOS. It is equipped with the LaCie Toolkit software, facilitating easy on-demand backup and mirroring for seamless file syncing across multiple devices. Customers also benefit from a three-year limited warranty and Rescue Data Recovery services, ensuring peace of mind in data protection.

The LaCie Rugged Mini SSD is now available, with the 1TB version priced at INR 29,990, and the 2TB version at INR 39,990. The 4TB variant is expected to hit the market before June, with a price tag of INR 69,990, offering an expanded storage option for those requiring larger capacity.