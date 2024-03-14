Indkal Technologies Launches 2024 Acer AC Range in India

Indkal Technologies Private Limited, the official licensee for Acer Home Appliances in India, announced its 2024 line-up of Acer Air Conditioners on March 14, 2024. The new series includes various models with advanced features like ArcticWrap Cooling, AiSense technology, and CoolSphere airflow management, aiming to enhance the home cooling experience. This launch marks the introduction of 7-in-1 Convertible technology in air conditioners for the first time in India, alongside designs that feature ergonomic LED displays, a first in the Indian market.

Indkal Technologies Private Limited, the licensee for Acer Home Appliances in India, has unveiled its 2024 range of Acer Air Conditioners. Available in capacities from 1.0 TON to 2.0 TON with 3 and 5 Star energy ratings, the lineup includes innovative features such as ArcticWrap Cooling, AiSense, and CoolSphere airflow management. These air conditioners, which will initially be available through offline retail channels, aim to offer an enhanced cooling experience.

For the first time in India, the Acer Air Conditioners introduce a 7-in-1 Convertible technology, enabling users to adjust cooling according to their needs. ArcticWrap Cooling ensures effective operation up to temperatures of 55°C. The AiSense technology offers adaptive cooling that optimizes settings based on the ambient temperature, reducing energy consumption and noise levels. Additionally, the CoolSphere Airflow system aims to provide optimal comfort with its 3D Cooling Dive.

The new air conditioners also feature a modern design, including models with an ergonomic LED display, a first for the Indian market. Anand Dubey, CEO of Indkal Technologies Pvt Ltd, expressed excitement about the launch, emphasizing the company’s commitment to technological advancement and customer satisfaction. He highlighted the importance of a comprehensive service network and the company’s focus on reliability and customer support.

The 2024 line-up is proudly Made in India, designed to meet the diverse climatic challenges of the country, ensuring superior performance and durability. The price range for these air conditioners starts at INR 29,999 for a 1.0 Ton (3 Star) model and goes up to INR 44,999 for a 2.0 Ton (3 Star) model. The launch is further supported by various discount offers, EMI schemes, and bank card offers, making the new range accessible to a broader audience.