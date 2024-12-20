Lava Blaze Duo 5G: Exciting Offers as Sales Begin

20/12/2024
Mahak Aggarwal
2 Min Read
Add Comment
Lava Blaze Duo 5G
Lava Blaze Duo 5G on sale now! Enjoy special launch offers, including a ₹2000 discount with HDFC cards. Shop now on Amazon.in.

This week marked the debut of the Lava Blaze Duo, a new dual-display smartphone by Lava. Today, the smartphone has officially hit the market, accompanied by several enticing launch offers that are sure to capture the interest of tech enthusiasts.

Launch Pricing and Offers:

Available in Celestial Blue and Arctic White, the Lava Blaze Duo 5G is offered in two configurations: a 6GB + 128GB variant priced at Rs. 16,999, and an 8GB + 128GB option for Rs. 17,999. The smartphone is available for purchase on Amazon.in. As an added incentive, buyers using HDFC Bank credit or debit cards from December 20th to 22nd, 2024, can enjoy a Rs. 2,000 instant discount, making the effective starting price just Rs. 14,999.

Advanced Specifications:

The Lava Blaze Duo 5G boasts a 6.67-inch FHD+ 3D curved AMOLED display, offering a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth visual performance. Additionally, it features a 1.58-inch secondary AMOLED screen with 228×460 pixels. Under the hood, the device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7025 6nm processor, coupled with either 6GB or 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

This dual SIM smartphone runs on Android 14 and includes a high-resolution 64MP main camera with a Sony sensor and a 2MP secondary macro camera. It also sports a 16MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. For security, it integrates an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Connectivity and Battery Life:

The Lava Blaze Duo supports extensive 5G and 4G VoLTE capabilities across various bands, alongside Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, and multiple global navigation systems. It’s equipped with USB Type-C ports for charging and data transfer, stereo speakers, and Dolby Atmos for an immersive audio experience. The smartphone is designed to be dust and water-resistant with an IP64 rating, and it packs a 5000mAh battery capable of 33W fast charging, ensuring it keeps up with the demands of daily use.

FacebookXLinkedInWhatsAppRedditPinterest

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar photo

Mahak Aggarwal

With a BA in Mass Communication from Symbiosis, Pune, and 5 years of experience, Mahak brings compelling tech stories to life. Her engaging style has won her the 'Rising Star in Tech Journalism' award at a recent media conclave. Her in-depth research and engaging writing style make her pieces both informative and captivating, providing readers with valuable insights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Follow Us on Social Media

Web Stories

Best performing phones under Rs 70,000 in December 2024: iQOO 13, OPPO Find X8, and more!
Best performing phones under Rs 70,000 in December 2024: iQOO 13, OPPO Find X8, and more!
realme 14X 5G Review
realme 14X 5G Review
Redmi Note 14 Pro vs Realme 13 Pro
Redmi Note 14 Pro vs Realme 13 Pro
Most Affordable 5G Phones Under Rs 12000 in December 2024: Samsung, Redmi, Lava, Poco & More!
Most Affordable 5G Phones Under Rs 12000 in December 2024: Samsung, Redmi, Lava, Poco & More!
Best mobile phones under Rs 35,000 in December 2024: realme GT 6T, Vivo T3 Ultra 5G and more!
Best mobile phones under Rs 35,000 in December 2024: realme GT 6T, Vivo T3 Ultra 5G and more!
Best Mobile Phones under Rs 25,000 in December 2024: Nothing Phone 2(a), OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite & More!
Best Mobile Phones under Rs 25,000 in December 2024: Nothing Phone 2(a), OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite & More!
View all stories
Best performing phones under Rs 70,000 in December 2024: iQOO 13, OPPO Find X8, and more! realme 14X 5G Review Redmi Note 14 Pro vs Realme 13 Pro Most Affordable 5G Phones Under Rs 12000 in December 2024: Samsung, Redmi, Lava, Poco & More! Best mobile phones under Rs 35,000 in December 2024: realme GT 6T, Vivo T3 Ultra 5G and more! Best Mobile Phones under Rs 25,000 in December 2024: Nothing Phone 2(a), OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite & More!