Lava Blaze Duo 5G: Exciting Offers as Sales Begin

Lava Blaze Duo 5G on sale now! Enjoy special launch offers, including a ₹2000 discount with HDFC cards. Shop now on Amazon.in.

This week marked the debut of the Lava Blaze Duo, a new dual-display smartphone by Lava. Today, the smartphone has officially hit the market, accompanied by several enticing launch offers that are sure to capture the interest of tech enthusiasts.

Launch Pricing and Offers:

Available in Celestial Blue and Arctic White, the Lava Blaze Duo 5G is offered in two configurations: a 6GB + 128GB variant priced at Rs. 16,999, and an 8GB + 128GB option for Rs. 17,999. The smartphone is available for purchase on Amazon.in. As an added incentive, buyers using HDFC Bank credit or debit cards from December 20th to 22nd, 2024, can enjoy a Rs. 2,000 instant discount, making the effective starting price just Rs. 14,999.

Advanced Specifications:

The Lava Blaze Duo 5G boasts a 6.67-inch FHD+ 3D curved AMOLED display, offering a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth visual performance. Additionally, it features a 1.58-inch secondary AMOLED screen with 228×460 pixels. Under the hood, the device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7025 6nm processor, coupled with either 6GB or 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

This dual SIM smartphone runs on Android 14 and includes a high-resolution 64MP main camera with a Sony sensor and a 2MP secondary macro camera. It also sports a 16MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. For security, it integrates an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Connectivity and Battery Life:

The Lava Blaze Duo supports extensive 5G and 4G VoLTE capabilities across various bands, alongside Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, and multiple global navigation systems. It’s equipped with USB Type-C ports for charging and data transfer, stereo speakers, and Dolby Atmos for an immersive audio experience. The smartphone is designed to be dust and water-resistant with an IP64 rating, and it packs a 5000mAh battery capable of 33W fast charging, ensuring it keeps up with the demands of daily use.