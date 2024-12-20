OnePlus 13 Launch in India Set for January 7: Expected Features and Pricing

OnePlus confirms the India launch of OnePlus 13 on January 7. Explore expected features, specs, and pricing details for the new flagship and its mid-range sibling, OnePlus 13R.

OnePlus 13 Unveiled: A Look at What to Expect OnePlus is gearing up for a significant start to the year with the confirmed launch of its much-anticipated flagship, the OnePlus 13, along with its mid-range counterpart, the OnePlus 13R in India. The announcement ends the speculation surrounding the date and details of its introduction to the Indian market.

Global Teasers and Local Launch

The global market has been abuzz for weeks with teasers of the OnePlus 13, highlighting its innovative design featuring a vegan leather back. The official unveiling in China has already given consumers a glimpse of what to expect. However, subtle variations are anticipated for its international release, making the January debut a highly awaited event.

Advanced Features and Enhanced Display

The OnePlus 13 boasts an impressive 6.82-inch BOE X2 Quad-HD+ LTPO AMOLED display, a significant upgrade over its predecessor, featuring a 120Hz refresh rate and a 2K resolution, capable of reaching up to 4500 nits of peak brightness. Under the hood, it features the cutting-edge Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, shared with other high-end devices such as the Realme GT 7 Pro and iQOO 13.

Camera and Storage Specifications

In terms of photography, the OnePlus 13 offers a versatile triple camera array consisting of a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP ultrawide lens, and a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. It also includes a 32MP front-facing camera for high-quality selfies. The device launched in China with 24GB of RAM, though the Indian version might match the previous model’s 16GB.

Battery Life and Operating System

The device is equipped with a robust 6000mAh battery supporting 100W fast wired charging and 50W wireless charging. It operates on OxygenOS 15, based on Android 15, ensuring users have access to the latest Android features enhanced by the OnePlus skin.

Pricing and Availability

The OnePlus 13 will be available in three color variants: Arctic Dawn, Black Eclipse, and Midnight Ocean. It is expected to be priced under Rs.70,000 for the base model in India. Prospective buyers can look forward to finding it on Amazon, where a dedicated microsite already exists, confirming its availability soon after the launch.

As we approach the launch date, the excitement builds to see how the global variant will stand out and what new features it will bring to the Indian consumers.