Leaked Specs and Prices for Xiaomi 15 Series: A Closer Look at What’s Coming

Leaked Specs and Prices for Xiaomi 15 Series: A Closer Look at...

Xiaomi is poised to shake up the smartphone market with its upcoming Xiaomi 15 series, expected to be the world’s first to showcase the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset. While the official unveiling is slated for October 2024, a treasure trove of leaked specifications and pricing details has surfaced, offering an enticing preview of what’s in store.

Xiaomi 15 and 15 Pro: A Glimpse into the Future

Display:

Xiaomi 15: A 6.36-inch 1.5K resolution display with a silky-smooth 120Hz refresh rate.

Xiaomi 15 Pro: A more expansive 6.73-inch 2K resolution display, also with a 120Hz refresh rate. Both models boast a peak brightness of 1400 nits and Dragon Crystal protection for added durability.

Under the Hood:

Processor: Both the Xiaomi 15 and 15 Pro are rumored to be powered by the cutting-edge Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset, promising unparalleled performance.

Memory: Users can look forward to up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and a generous 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage, ensuring seamless multitasking and ample space for all their needs.

Power and Charging:

Battery: The standard Xiaomi 15 is said to house a 4,800 to 4,900mAh battery, while the Xiaomi 15 Pro could pack a larger 5,400mAh battery for extended usage.

Charging: Xiaomi is expected to push the boundaries of charging speeds with 100W wired and 50W wireless charging for the standard model, and an even faster 120W wired and 80W wireless charging for the Pro variant.

Camera Prowess:

Both models are rumored to sport a versatile triple 50MP rear camera setup, capturing stunning photos in various scenarios.

A 32MP front camera is expected to cater to selfie enthusiasts and video calls.

Additional Features:

Expect Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi 7, dual speakers, IP68 dust and water resistance, and an infrared remote control on both models.

The Pro variant might also feature a faster USB standard for lightning-fast data transfer.

Anticipated Prices in China:

Xiaomi 15: Starting at CNY 4,599 (approximately Rs 52,783) for the 12GB+256GB variant.

Xiaomi 15 Pro: Starting between CNY 5,299 and CNY 5,499 (approximately Rs 60,817 – Rs 63,113) for the 12GB+256GB variant, with a potential Satellite Communication Edition priced at CNY 6,999.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra: A Global Contender?

Adding to the excitement, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra has been spotted on IMEI, hinting at a possible global release alongside the Xiaomi 15.