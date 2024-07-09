Logitech G Introduces the G515 LIGHTSPEED TKL: A Sleek, High-Performance Low-Profile Gaming Keyboard

Logitech G's new G515 LIGHTSPEED TKL gaming keyboard offers a sleek low-profile design, high-performance features, and customizable KEYCONTROL technology for the ultimate gaming experience.

Logitech G has unveiled its latest innovation in gaming keyboards: the G515 LIGHTSPEED TKL Wireless Gaming Keyboard. This next-generation keyboard combines a sleek, low-profile design with advanced technologies and high-performance features.

Slim Design for Enhanced Comfort

Measuring just 22mm in height, the G515 boasts a minimalist aesthetic and eliminates the need for a wrist rest. The low-profile switches with a short travel distance of 3.2mm enable faster and more efficient typing, translating to improved performance in games.

Quiet and Comfortable Typing Experience

Logitech G has incorporated sound-dampening foam, pre-lubricated switches, integrated stabilizers, and premium PBT keycaps into the G515 to create a smoother and quieter typing experience.

KEYCONTROL Technology for Unparalleled Customization

The G515 comes equipped with Logitech G’s innovative KEYCONTROL technology, allowing gamers to customize each key with up to 15 different actions. From macros and audio cues to lighting effects, KEYCONTROL offers a new level of personalization and control.

Additional Features

2:1 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Pairing: Connect a compatible mouse (like the G502 X PLUS) to the G515’s dongle, freeing up a USB port.

LIGHTSYNC RGB Lighting: Customize your setup with ~16.8 million colors and sync with other Logitech G gear using G HUB.

Tri-Mode Connectivity: Choose between LIGHTSPEED wireless, Bluetooth®, and USB-C wired modes for versatile connection options.

Long Battery Life: Enjoy up to 36 hours of uninterrupted gameplay on a single charge.

Pricing and Availability

The Logitech G515 LIGHTSPEED TKL Wireless Gaming Keyboard is available in Black and White and is priced at INR 14,195.