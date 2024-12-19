Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition Launches in India: Price, Features, and More

Discover the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition in India—top-tier features, including Intel Core Ultra processors and a robust 18-hour battery life.

Lenovo has launched the Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition in India, expanding its lineup of premium laptops. This new model, designed in collaboration with Intel, targets a broad audience, including professionals, creators, and everyday users. The laptop is engineered with advanced features tailored to enhance productivity and user experience.

Specifications and Features

At the core of the Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition is the second-generation Intel Core Ultra processors. These are known for their 8-core hybrid architecture that balances efficiency and performance. The laptop boasts a remarkable battery life of 18 hours and is equipped with a powerful GPU and a neural processing unit (NPU). This setup delivers an impressive 45 TOPS of AI performance.

Lenovo has incorporated up to 32GB of RAM and 1TB of solid-state storage. The device also features several intelligent functionalities, including Smart Modes, which dynamically adjust the laptop’s performance according to the user’s activity. Attention Mode and Wellness Features help minimize eye strain and encourage better posture. Additionally, functionalities like Smart Share and Smart Care enhance inter-device connectivity and provide real-time technical support.

For those who frequently make video calls, the laptop includes enhancements such as low-light optimization, virtual presenter tools, and background blur to improve the call experience. Privacy is taken seriously with the inclusion of Shield Mode, which signals potential privacy concerns, and an auto-prompt VPN that ensures secure browsing.

Connectivity

The Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition offers a plethora of connectivity options, supporting the latest Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and multiple ports including Thunderbolt 4. Each purchase also includes a two-month Adobe Creative Cloud membership, adding significant value for creative professionals.

Customization Options

Lenovo understands that different users have varying needs, which is why they offer a “Custom to Order” service. Customers can personalize their laptops in terms of the processor, operating system, and storage, with the promise of delivery within 25 days through Lenovo’s website.

Pricing and Availability

This model is competitively priced at ₹1,49,990. It is available for purchase on Lenovo.com, at Lenovo exclusive stores, various e-commerce platforms, and through offline retail outlets.