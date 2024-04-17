ASUS Zenbook DUO OLED 2024 Dazzles India with Dual Touchscreens, Powerful Intel Core Ultra Processors

ASUS Zenbook DUO OLED 2024 arrives in India. Dual 14" touchscreens, Intel Core Ultra 9, redefine productivity. Get pricing and details now!

ASUS has ignited the Indian laptop market with the launch of the groundbreaking Zenbook DUO OLED 2024. This innovative device redefines productivity and creativity with its stunning dual 14-inch touchscreen displays, cutting-edge Intel Core Ultra 9 processors, and an array of smart features.

Dual Displays for Limitless Potential

The ASUS Zenbook DUO OLED 2024’s defining feature is its seamless integration of two magnificent 14-inch FHD+ OLED touchscreen displays. These vibrant panels boast a 16:10 aspect ratio, ultra-fast 0.2ms response times, and a 60Hz refresh rate for fluid visuals. The displays deliver a 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, Dolby Vision Display HDR True Black 500 certification, and a peak brightness of 500 nits for incredibly lifelike images.

The Zenbook DUO OLED 2024 also emphasizes durability with Corning Gorilla, Glass protection and TÜV Rheinland-certified eye care technology, ensuring long-lasting use with minimal eye strain.

Unleash Your Inner Creator

ASUS understands the needs of modern content creators, which is why the Zenbook DUO OLED 2024 offers intuitive software features like OLED touchscreen gestures and redesigned ScreenXpert tools. These features empower seamless interaction with the dual displays, streamlining workflows and boosting productivity.

Ultra Performance, Ultra Possibilities

At the heart of this revolutionary laptop lies the power of Intel Core Ultra 9 Processors 185H (up to 5.1GHz, 16C, 22T). These processors are paired with Intel Arc iGPUs and an Intel AI Boost NPU to deliver unmatched performance for demanding tasks. Additionally, the Zenbook DUO OLED 2024’s advanced cooling system ensures that the CPU and GPU can operate at their peak, unleashing the device’s full potential.

Designed for the Future

The Zenbook DUO OLED 2024 exudes elegance with its sleek design and premium build quality. Notably, ASUS has taken an eco-conscious approach, incorporating 30% recycled plastics in the laptop’s construction. This move reflects ASUS’s commitment to sustainability without sacrificing style or performance.

Pricing and Availability

The ASUS Zenbook DUO OLED 2024 is available in various configurations in India. Prices start at ₹1,59,990 for the base model powered by an Intel Core Ultra 5 processor. Higher-end configurations featuring Intel Core Ultra 7 and Core Ultra 9 CPUs can be purchased for ₹1,99,990, ₹2,19,990, and ₹2,39,990 respectively.