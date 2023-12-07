LG Electronics Introduces 2023 LG Gram Laptop Series

LG Electronics has recently unveiled its 2023 range of LG Gram Laptops. This new lineup includes four updated models: LG Gram 17 (model 17Z90R), LG Gram 16 (model 16Z90R), LG Gram 15 (model 15Z90R), and LG Gram 14 (model 14Z90R), each featuring advancements in technology and design. The series aims to provide users with an enhanced audio-visual experience while maintaining the brand’s core design ethos.

Key Highlights:

The series features a 16:10 WQXGA Display with a DCI-P3 99% gamut and anti-glare IPS Display.

Includes NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 4GB Laptop GPU and Intel’s 13th Gen Core Processor.

Enhanced audio with Dolby Atmos and upgraded Smart Amp speakers.

Strengthened mobile connectivity with Intel Unison and LG Sync on Mobile.

Improved security features including AI sensing technology and LG Glance by Mirametrix.

Long battery life with a 72 Wh lithium-ion battery.

Strong durability with a magnesium-alloy full metal body, passing MIL-STD-810H tests.

Ultra-lightweight design, with the 14-inch model weighing just 999 grams.

The 2023 LG Gram laptops are designed with a focus on high performance and user convenience. They incorporate a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 4GB Laptop GPU for enhanced gaming experiences, and Intel’s new 13th Gen Core Processor coupled with LPDDR5 6000 MHz RAM for efficient multitasking. The laptops also feature a variety of ports for improved connectivity.

In terms of display, the laptops offer a Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) LCD that automatically adjusts the refresh rate up to 144Hz. The 16:10 WQXGA display provides a vivid and detailed viewing experience. Additionally, the laptops are equipped with Dolby Atmos audio and Smart Amp speakers, enhancing the sound quality for a more immersive experience.

The new LG Gram range also emphasizes mobile connectivity and security. Features like Intel Unison and LG Sync on Mobile facilitate easy sharing and multitasking across various devices. The laptops include advanced security software with AI sensing technology, face login, and theft protection.

Moreover, the series maintains LG Gram’s signature of long battery life and ultra-lightweight design. The 14-inch model, for example, weighs only 999 grams but does not compromise on performance or durability. The laptops have a robust full metal body made from magnesium-alloy, commonly used in aircraft, ensuring durability while being lightweight. They have also passed all MIL-STD-810H tests.