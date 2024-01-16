LG Launches First U.S. EV Charger Factory in Texas

LG Electronics (LG) has inaugurated its first electric vehicle (EV) charger production facility in the United States. Located in Fort Worth, Texas, this 5,500-square-meter factory is dedicated to serving the North American market, with an expected annual output exceeding 10,000 units.

Key Highlights:

LG’s first U.S. factory for EV chargers, located in Texas.

The facility will produce more than 10,000 units annually.

It is part of LG’s global expansion in the EV charging market.

Plans include the production of various charger types, including ultra-fast chargers.

This move marks LG’s expansion outside of South Korea, complementing its existing EV charger manufacturing operation under HiEV Charger. Texas was selected for its advantageous logistics and transportation networks, and its role as a hub for various industries.

In 2023, LG CEO William Cho identified ‘Electrification’ as a key growth driver. This U.S. venture aligns with the energy and environmental goals of the U.S. government’s Inflation Reduction Act. LG is focused on enhancing its EV charger business and expanding its global presence, including in Asia and Europe.

The Texas factory has started assembling 11kW chargers and plans to produce 175kW fast chargers in the first half of the year. A 350kW ultra-fast charger is also expected in 2024. LG’s diverse product range is designed to cater to different sectors, including commercial travel and long-distance transportation.

LG’s reputation as an EV charger provider is growing due to its manufacturing expertise, quality control, and after-sales service. The company is leveraging its experience in B2B sectors like hotel TV and digital signage in the U.S. to enhance its EV charging solutions.

The global EV charging market, as per Roland Berger, is projected to reach USD 186 billion by 2030. This growth is fueled by environmental regulations and advancements in vehicle electrification.

Jang Ik-hwan, president of the LG Business Solutions Company, stated, “By