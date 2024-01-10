LG Launches Innovative Transparent OLED TV at CES 2024

LG Electronics (LG) has revealed the world’s first wireless transparent OLED TV at CES 2024. The LG SIGNATURE OLED T introduces a transparent 4K OLED screen with wireless video and audio transmission technology, aiming to transform traditional screen experiences. This product, equipped with the new α (Alpha) 11 AI processor, has been recognized with five CES 2024 Innovation Awards, including a Best of Innovation honor.

The LG SIGNATURE OLED T addresses the challenge of integrating a TV into home décor without it dominating the space. Its 77-inch transparent display blends into its surroundings when not in use, overcoming the issue of the intrusive ‘big black screen.’ The TV’s design also contributes to a sense of spaciousness in the room.

This innovative product introduces new possibilities in terms of TV placement and user experiences. The transparent OLED screen allows for unconventional placement, like in the middle of a room or against a window, without obstructing views. The accompanying Zero Connect Box uses LG’s wireless technology to transmit 4K images and sound to the OLED T, enabling a cable-free environment and flexible positioning regardless of outlet locations.

Additionally, the OLED T’s modular design supports various installation methods, including stand-alone, against-the-wall, or wall-mount options, with customization options like adding shelves to suit individual preferences.

The OLED T’s dual viewing modes—transparent and opaque—offer new forms of entertainment and utility. In its transparent mode, it can display artwork, videos, or photos, creating an atmospheric visual effect where content appears to float in air. The T-Bar feature adds functionality by displaying news alerts, weather updates, or music titles, while maintaining transparency. For a traditional viewing experience, a button raises the contrast screen, leveraging LG OLED’s enhanced picture quality through the α (Alpha) 11 AI processor, which offers significant improvements in graphic performance and processing speed.

Park Hyoung-sei, president of the LG Home Entertainment Company, highlights the OLED T as a groundbreaking innovation that redefines screen experiences while maintaining LG’s commitment to quality and performance. The LG SIGNATURE OLED T will be showcased at CES 2024 from January 9-12 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. For more information, visitors can refer to the CES 2024 Press Kit.