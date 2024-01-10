Fireboltt Unveils Innovative Android Wristphone DREAM at Affordable Price

Hardik Mitra
January 10, 2024

Fireboltt, a prominent Indian smart wearable brand, has launched the DREAM wristphone, an Android smartwatch that aims to transform the wearable technology sector. The device, which combines the functionalities of a smartphone in a smartwatch form, is priced at INR 5999 and will be available from January 10th on Flipkart, Fireboltt.com, and at offline stores across India. It offers 12 color and strap options, catering to personal style preferences.

Key Highlights:

  • Launch Date and Price: Available from January 10th, priced at INR 5999.
  • Sales Platforms: Flipkart, Fireboltt.com, and offline stores across India.
  • Display and Design: 2.02-inch true view display with 600 nits brightness and 60 Hz refresh rate.
  • Connectivity and Features: 4G LTE nano SIM, WiFi, GPS, Cortex Quad-Core CPU, 2GB RAM, 16GB storage, IP67 water resistance.
  • Additional Features: Voice assistant, Google Suite integration, cloud-based watch faces, 800 mAh battery, wireless charging, health suite.

The DREAM wristphone boasts a 2.02-inch display, providing vibrant visuals and a 60 Hz refresh rate. It offers 4G LTE nano SIM capabilities, WiFi, GPS, and is powered by a Cortex Quad-Core CPU with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage, ensuring a smooth user experience. The wristphone also features IP67 water resistance, making it a durable device.

Arnav Kishore, CEO & Founder of Fireboltt, expressed his excitement about the launch. He emphasized the device’s ability to integrate communication, health monitoring, and entertainment in a compact form. He highlighted the wristphone’s features such as Nano SIM support, Google Play Store access, a powerful CPU, and a suite of sensors, which are expected to make a significant impact in the wearable tech market.

The DREAM wristphone is equipped with a voice assistant, Google Suite integration, cloud-based watch faces, an 800 mAh battery, wireless charging, and an intuitive control system. It also includes a comprehensive health suite, positioning it as a holistic device in the smart wearable domain.

