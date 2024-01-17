LG UltraGear Continues Partnership with Gen.G Esports

LG Electronics (LG) has announced the continuation of its official partnership with Gen.G Esports (Gen.G), a leading esports organization. The ongoing collaboration will see LG’s UltraGear™ gaming monitors, known for their fast refresh rates and responsive performance, being used by Gen.G’s professional teams. This partnership is a part of LG’s effort to promote esports on a global scale and includes various activations in the international esports arena.

Key Highlights:

LG UltraGear extends its partnership with Gen.G Esports.

The collaboration involves providing high-performing gaming monitors to Gen.G’s teams.

Gen.G’s League of Legends team has seen significant success since the partnership began in 2021.

Pro gamer Chovy endorses LG UltraGear for its quick response times and high refresh rates.

LG UltraGear’s latest models are developed with input from professional players.

LG supports the Gen.G Global Academy with advanced gaming monitors.

Since LG UltraGear became the official display of Gen.G in 2021, the organization’s League of Legends team in South Korea has achieved remarkable success, securing three consecutive season victories from the 2022 summer season through the 2023 summer season.

Chovy, a gold medalist in the League of Legends event at the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou and a member of Gen.G’s League of Legends team, commended the LG UltraGear gaming monitors. He highlighted their quick response times and high refresh rates as key factors that provide an edge in complex in-game situations. Chovy’s preferred model is the 27-inch UltraGear OLED gaming monitor (model 27GR95GE).

LG’s involvement goes beyond just providing equipment. They actively work with Gen.G team members to develop new UltraGear gaming monitors. The feedback from professional players is crucial in refining the latest models. The League of Legends-themed UltraGear OLED gaming monitor (model 27GR95QL) is a recent example, designed with input from professionals to offer an immersive gaming experience and a unique aesthetic.

Arnold Hur, CEO of Gen.G Esports, expressed gratitude for LG UltraGear’s support since 2021, emphasizing their role in innovating and enriching the esports world. LG’s support extends to the Gen.G Global Academy, where aspiring esports professionals are equipped with the latest gaming monitors (model 25GR75FG) to aid in their development.

YS Lee, vice president and head of the IT business unit of LG Business Solutions Company, stated LG UltraGear’s commitment to developing high-end gaming products. This commitment supports the latest gaming technologies and aims to provide an exceptional gaming experience for all esports players, from amateurs to top professionals.