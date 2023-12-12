Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 Review

In the realm of gaming peripherals, the Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 stands out as a formidable contender. Renowned for its unique fusion of design, performance, features, and overall value, this gaming mouse has managed to capture the attention of the gaming community, despite its premium price tag.

Design

The Superlight 2 distinguishes itself with a minimalist design, shedding extra weight to achieve an impressive 2.12 ounces. It eschews the popular trend of on-body cutouts found in similar ultralight mice, favoring a cleaner and more straightforward aesthetic. Available in black, white, or magenta, it features an ambidextrous design, though it’s primarily tailored for right-handed users, with thumb buttons on the left.

Ergonomically, the Superlight 2 is versatile, accommodating various hand sizes and grip styles, particularly palm grippers. It is equipped with four buttons and a clickable scroll wheel but intentionally omits features like a DPI switch or elaborate lighting, except for a simple power indicator.

Internally, the mouse uses Logitech’s Lightforce hybrid switches, known for their light yet responsive click. The thumb buttons are strategically placed for ease of access, and the scroll wheel, while precise, requires a firmer click. The Superlight 2 ensures seamless wireless connectivity via a USB Type-A transmitter and offers a USB-C option for a wired connection. A notable feature is its support for an increased polling rate of up to 2,000Hz.

Performance

Performance-wise, the G Pro X Superlight 2 shines with its new Hero 2 sensor, capable of a staggering 32,000dpi, ensuring excellent tracking in various gaming scenarios. This sensor handles high speeds and acceleration with ease, also supporting a polling rate of up to 2,000 Hz.

The integration of Logitech’s Lightforce hybrid optical/mechanical switches is a significant innovation, providing a blend of quick actuation and tactile feedback. However, the slightly heavier click of these buttons might not appeal to all, particularly those who prioritize speed in their gaming experience.

Software & Features

The G Pro X Superlight 2’s versatility is further enhanced by its customization options via the user-friendly G Hub software. This software allows for detailed personalization, from adjusting DPI settings to altering the switches’ mode. The software’s “Advanced” tab offers even more control over aspects like lift-off distance, making it a robust tool for tailoring the mouse to individual preferences.

Verdict

Priced at ₹15,495, the Logitech G Pro X Superlight is a high-end option that may not suit every gamer’s budget. Its standout features are its lightweight design and fast, accurate tracking, making it ideal for prolonged gaming sessions and competitive environments. While it offers quick polling rates and consistent performance, its value is debatable when compared to alternatives like the Razer Viper V2 Pro. Budget-conscious gamers might find the HyperX Pulsefire Haste, almost half the price, a more economical choice for an ultralight wireless mouse.