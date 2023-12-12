Qclick Blues 1 TWS Earbuds Review

The Made in India Q-Click Blues 1 TWS earbuds have garnered attention in the market with their impressive features and affordable price point of Rs 1,299. Equipped with 13mm Bass Pro drivers, Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC), and Bluetooth Version 5.3, these earbuds promise an exceptional audio experience. This comprehensive review delves into their design, sound quality, features, and battery life to determine if they truly stand out.

Design for Comfort

The design of the Q-Click Blues 1 TWS earbuds is a fusion of aesthetics and practicality. They feature a distinctive case that combines square and circular elements, presented in a striking glossy green finish. The earbuds are fitted with comfortable silicone tips and are designed to fit snugly in the ear, providing both noise isolation and stability. This makes them suitable for a range of activities, from gaming to sports. Notably, the case includes a USB Type-C port for quick charging, achieving a full charge in approximately 1.5 hours.

Sound Quality

Sound quality is a critical aspect of any earbud, and the Q-Click Blues 1 excels in this area. The incorporation of ENC technology effectively filters out background noise, ensuring clarity in both music and conversation. These earbuds are also equipped with a high-quality microphone and boast a low latency of 40ms, which is particularly beneficial for gamers and those who enjoy movies and music without interruption.

Features

In terms of performance, these earbuds are impressive. They support Bluetooth V5.3 and are powered by a 13mm bass pro driver, delivering a rich and dynamic audio experience. Their IPX5 water resistance makes them resilient against water and sweat, making them suitable for rigorous activities. Additionally, features like Google Fast Pair and Siri connectivity provide ease of use with both Android and Apple devices, with the latter enhancing interaction with Apple products.

Battery Life

One of the most standout features is the earbuds’ battery life. The charging case, which has a 300mAh battery, can be fully charged in 1.5 hours and offers up to 40 hours of playback time. Additionally, the earbuds come with a 1-year manufacturing warranty, providing users with a sense of security and trust in the product.

Q-Click Blues 1 TWS Advantages and Drawbacks

Advantages:

The case features a digital charging display, offering a clear view of the battery status. Delivers high-quality sound with impressive bass performance. Boasts an extended battery life of up to 40 hours. Equipped with IPX5 rating for enhanced water resistance. Comes with a 401-day service warranty, ensuring customer satisfaction. These earbuds are affordably priced, making them accessible to a wide range of consumers.

Drawbacks:

The sound output could benefit from being a bit louder for an improved auditory experience. There’s room for improvement in the ear design, possibly for better comfort or fit. Latency issues during gaming, which could affect the overall experience.

Final Thoughts

The Q-Click Blues 1 TWS earbuds emerge as a compelling option in the market. They combine a feature-rich design, superior sound quality, and robust battery performance at an affordable price. Their suitability for gaming and music, coupled with advanced features like LED lights, touch controls, and built-in sub-woofers, make them an attractive choice for those seeking a high-caliber audio experience.