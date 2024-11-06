Logitech G Unveils Next-Gen PRO Series Mice & Keyboard Tailored for Top Esports Athletes

Logitech G unveils new PRO Series gaming mice and keyboard featuring LIGHTSPEED wireless, HERO 2 sensor, magnetic analog switches, and sustainable materials, designed for esports pros and competitive gamers.

Logitech G, a leading name in gaming peripherals, has unveiled its latest PRO Series lineup, meticulously crafted with input from professional esports athletes. This new generation of gear aims to deliver peak performance and cater to the evolving needs of competitive gamers. The new releases include the PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2 DEX gaming mouse, the PRO 2 LIGHTSPEED gaming mouse, and the PRO X TKL RAPID gaming keyboard, each designed to provide a competitive edge.

Logitech G PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2 DEX Gaming Mouse

The PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2 DEX stands out with its asymmetrical right-handed design, specifically created with feedback from professionals playing FPS games like Counter-Strike and Valorant. This mouse prioritizes both ergonomics and cutting-edge technology:

LIGHTSPEED Wireless Technology: Upgraded to support an 8KHz polling rate, ensuring lightning-fast responsiveness and virtually lag-free performance.

HERO 2 Sensor: Re-engineered for unparalleled precision, this sensor boasts tracking speeds over 888 inches per second and acceleration exceeding 88G, allowing for swift and accurate movements.

LIGHTFORCE Switches: A hybrid design that merges optical sensors for instantaneous actuation and mechanical components for tactile feedback and durability. This results in a satisfying click and extended lifespan.

Sustainability: Manufactured with a significant portion (up to 55%) of post-consumer recycled ABS plastic, reflecting Logitech G’s commitment to environmental responsibility.

Logitech G emphasizes that the PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2 DEX is a specialized tool honed over years of development in collaboration with esports elites.

Logitech G PRO 2 LIGHTSPEED Gaming Mouse

The PRO 2 LIGHTSPEED refines the iconic ambidextrous design of its predecessor, the PRO Wireless, by integrating the latest advancements in wireless technology and sensor performance.

LIGHTSPEED Wireless: This updated version of Logitech G’s proprietary wireless technology ensures a stable, low-latency connection, crucial for competitive gaming.

HERO 2 Sensor: The inclusion of the new HERO 2 sensor brings with it exceptional tracking accuracy and responsiveness, allowing for precise movements and quick reactions.

This evolution of a classic aims to provide a reliable and high-performing option for gamers who prefer an ambidextrous design.

Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID Gaming Keyboard

Logitech G enters the realm of analog keyboards with the PRO X TKL RAPID. This keyboard features magnetic analog switches, offering adjustable actuation points and rapid trigger functionality for unparalleled speed and control.

Magnetic Analog Switches: These custom-designed switches deliver industry-leading response linearity, enabling precise control over keystrokes and in-game actions.

Key Priority: The keyboard incorporates Key Priority with Simultaneous Opposing Cardinal Directions (SOCD) resolution, ensuring accurate movement inputs even when multiple keys are pressed simultaneously.

On-the-Fly Configuration: Designed with tournament play in mind, the PRO X TKL RAPID allows for quick adjustments to actuation points and rapid trigger settings without the need for software installation.

G HUB Integration: For those seeking deeper customization, the keyboard integrates with Logitech G HUB software, offering granular control over rapid trigger settings, actuation points, and more.

Sustainability: In line with Logitech G’s environmental initiatives, the keyboard is constructed using recycled aluminum and plastic.

Pricing and Availability: