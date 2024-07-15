Marshall Major V: Iconic Sound, Modern Design, 100+ Hour Playtime

Marshall, the iconic audio brand, has announced the release of their latest on-ear headphones, the Major V. Designed with music lovers in mind, the Major V boasts an impressive 100+ hours of wireless playtime, ensuring your music never stops.

Key Features of the Marshall Major V

Iconic Sound: Staying true to their roots, the Major V delivers the signature Marshall sound with enhanced clarity and reduced distortion.

Exceptional Battery Life: With over 100 hours of wireless playtime, the Major V is perfect for extended listening sessions and long journeys. When the battery does run low, it can be quickly recharged using the wireless charging feature.

Durable and Portable Design: Built to last, the Major V features a rugged design that can withstand daily wear and tear. Its foldable design makes it easy to pack and carry wherever you go.

Customizable M-Control Button: The Major V allows you to personalize your listening experience with the M-button. Access your favorite features instantly, whether it’s Spotify Tap, EQ presets, or voice assistant, through the Marshall Bluetooth app.

Future-Proof Technology: The Major V is Bluetooth LE Audio-ready, ensuring it is compatible with the latest advancements in wireless audio technology.

Technical Specifications

Drivers: 40 mm, dynamic

Driver Sensitivity: 106 dB SPL (100 mV @ 1 kHz)

Driver Impedance: 32 Ω

Frequency Response: 20 Hz – 20 kHz

Weight: 186 g / 6.56 oz

Availability and Pricing

The Marshall Major V is available for pre-order now and will be officially released on July 2nd. The price for the Major V in India is 14,000 INR.