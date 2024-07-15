OPPO’s AI Takes Center Stage with Ranbir Kapoor in Reno12 Series Launch

OPPO's Reno12 Series campaign stars Ranbir Kapoor alongside an AI avatar, highlighting the phone's advanced artificial intelligence features for everyday use.

The OPPO Reno12 series, a flagship lineup that combines stylish aesthetics with advanced artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, has been unveiled with a captivating marketing campaign featuring Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor. This campaign, rolled out just ahead of the smartphone’s market debut, highlights the seamless integration of technology and human appeal, marking a significant stride in personal technology.

OPPO India’s latest campaign for the Reno12 Series showcases a unique blend of star power and technological prowess. Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor joins forces with a custom-created OPPO AI avatar to highlight the phone’s advanced artificial intelligence features.

The campaign, a series of four short films conceptualized by Famous Innovations, emphasizes OPPO’s AI capabilities as the “Everyday AI Companion.” Each ad creatively demonstrates how AI enhances the user experience, from photo editing to connectivity.

Campaign Dynamics

The campaign, developed by Famous Innovations, leverages Kapoor’s charismatic and versatile persona to showcase the sophisticated AI features of the Reno12 series. The advertisements are designed to present these features as not just technological enhancements but as everyday companions that intuitively understand and respond to user needs.

Ranbir Kapoor interacts with a life-sized, friendly AI avatar, underscoring the AI’s capabilities like enhancing photos by removing unwanted elements and adjusting facial expressions to capture perfect moments. The campaign consists of a series of four films, each depicting scenarios where Kapoor uses the OPPO AI to navigate common photographic challenges effectively​.

Product Highlights

The Reno12 series includes models like the Reno12 5G and Reno12 Pro 5G, both of which are equipped with features such as AI Eraser 2.0, AI Clear Face, and AI Studio. These tools are designed to improve photography by removing photobombers, enhancing facial details in group photos, and allowing users to transform photos into various artistic styles​.

The Reno12 series phones also boast robust physical designs with features like Gorilla Glass for durability and a high-resolution AMOLED display for superior visual quality. The phones are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Energy SoC, enhancing their performance and energy efficiency​.

Market Impact and Consumer Reception

The choice of Ranbir Kapoor, a major Bollywood figure, aligns with OPPO’s strategy to appeal to a broad demographic by associating with universally recognized icons known for their innovative spirit and appeal. This campaign aims not only to highlight the technical prowess of the Reno12 series but also to embed the smartphones into the lifestyle of modern consumers, offering them a gadget that feels like a companion.

OPPO AI Avatar Steals the Show

In a move that blurs the lines between reality and the digital world, OPPO has crafted a CGI avatar that personifies the Reno12’s AI. This avatar, designed to be futuristic yet approachable, assists Ranbir Kapoor in various scenarios, showcasing the practical applications of OPPO’s AI technology.

The first two films focus on AI-powered photo enhancements. In one, the AI avatar helps Kapoor remove unwanted elements from a selfie, while in another, it suggests facial expression adjustments. The remaining films demonstrate AI’s assistance in shopping and navigation tasks.

More Than Just a Marketing Gimmick

While the campaign is certainly attention-grabbing, OPPO India Head of Product Marketing, Karan Dua, emphasizes that the AI features are more than just a selling point. “We are thrilled to launch the OPPO Reno12 Series in India, pushing the boundaries of innovation through OPPO AI with exquisite design,” he stated.

The Reno12 Series features a suite of AI tools including:

AI Eraser 2.0: Removes unwanted objects from photos.

Removes unwanted objects from photos. AI Best Face: Optimizes facial features in photos.

Optimizes facial features in photos. AI Recording Summary: Automatically creates summaries of voice recordings.

Automatically creates summaries of voice recordings. AI Connectivity Booster with BeaconLink: Enhances network connectivity.

A New Era of AI-Powered Smartphones

OPPO’s campaign cleverly positions the Reno12 Series as a leader in the growing trend of AI-integrated smartphones. By showcasing practical, everyday applications of AI, OPPO aims to appeal to a wide range of consumers, not just tech enthusiasts.

The campaign’s success will likely depend on whether consumers perceive the AI features as genuinely useful or merely as marketing hype. However, the initial buzz generated by the campaign, coupled with Ranbir Kapoor’s star power, suggests that OPPO is on the right track to capture the attention of the Indian market.

OPPO’s Reno12 series sets a new benchmark in integrating AI technology with user-friendly functionalities, aiming to enhance daily interactions through intuitive technology. The campaign reflects a shift towards more personalized and interactive technology use, promising users a combination of high-tech features and ease of use that enhances their daily lives.