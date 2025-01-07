MediaTek Collaborates with NVIDIA to Launch the NVIDIA GB10 Grace Blackwell Superchip for Project DIGITS

MediaTek collaborates with NVIDIA to design the NVIDIA GB10 Grace Blackwell Superchip for Project DIGITS, driving AI innovation for researchers and developers.

MediaTek has joined forces with NVIDIA to design the groundbreaking NVIDIA GB10 Grace Blackwell Superchip, powering the innovative Project DIGITS personal AI supercomputer. This collaboration aims to set a new benchmark for AI researchers and developers by combining cutting-edge Arm-based SoC performance with unmatched power efficiency.

Redefining AI with Industry Expertise

As the world’s leading chip supplier for smartphones, smart TVs, Arm-based Chromebooks, and other smart devices, MediaTek has a proven track record in delivering superior AI, connectivity, and multimedia experiences. The company’s investment in developing power-efficient Arm-based system-on-a-chip (SoC) platforms has paved the way for this partnership with NVIDIA, enabling the creation of a high-performance and energy-efficient AI platform.

Rick Tsai, MediaTek’s Vice Chairman and CEO, stated, “Our collaboration with NVIDIA on the GB10 Superchip aligns with MediaTek’s vision of making advanced technology accessible to everyone. Together, we are pushing the boundaries of AI innovation and enhancing its reach.”

The Future of AI Innovation

Jensen Huang, the founder and CEO of NVIDIA, commented, “The age of AI is upon us. By combining MediaTek’s exceptional CPU performance and power efficiency with NVIDIA’s accelerated computing technologies, we are driving a wave of innovation. Project DIGITS, powered by the new GB10 Superchip, will bring the transformative capabilities of our Grace Blackwell platform to developers, researchers, and students, empowering them to tackle critical challenges.”

Expanding Collaboration Beyond Supercomputers

This partnership builds on earlier collaborations between MediaTek and NVIDIA in the automotive sector. The MediaTek Dimensity Auto Cockpit chips, integrated with NVIDIA RTX graphics and next-gen GPU-accelerated AI computing, provide an enhanced in-car experience for drivers and passengers. Additionally, MediaTek has incorporated NVIDIA TAO, an AI model training toolkit, with its NeuroPilot SDK to boost edge AI capabilities for IoT devices.

AI Integration Across MediaTek’s Portfolio

MediaTek’s vision of making AI ubiquitous is evident across its product portfolio. The company delivers advanced AI capabilities in the following areas:

Dimensity series for smartphones and tablets

Genio family for IoT devices

Pentonic series for smart TVs

Kompanio line for Arm-based Chromebooks

Dimensity Auto platform for connected vehicles

With this comprehensive portfolio, MediaTek is well-positioned to bring next-level AI innovations to a wide range of devices and applications.

To learn more about the NVIDIA GB10 Superchip and Project DIGITS personal AI supercomputer, visit NVIDIA’s website.