Meta Considers Adopting Apple Vision Pro’s EyeSight Feature for Future Headsets

The unveiling of Apple Vision Pro in June 2023 marked Apple’s significant entry into the mixed reality headset market. Its unique design and features have captured the attention of both users and rival brands. Although Meta’s CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, favors the Meta Quest 3 for its comfort and weight, a recent patent filing suggests that Meta might be taking inspiration from Apple’s innovative EyeSight feature.

Mimicking Apple’s EyeSight

A report by PatentlyApple reveals that Meta has filed a new patent aimed at replicating the EyeSight feature found in the Apple Vision Pro. The patent, titled “Embedded Sensors in Immersive Reality Headset to enable Social Presence,” suggests that Meta might be considering a redesign of its Quest headset or developing an entirely new headset that incorporates this technology. To differentiate its technology from Apple’s, Meta plans to include health sensors in the facial interface.

Apple’s EyeSight: Enhancing Social Connection

The EyeSight feature in the Apple Vision Pro is a groundbreaking innovation that allows users to maintain a sense of connection with others. When someone approaches a user wearing the headset, Vision Pro becomes transparent, enabling the user to see the approaching person while also displaying the user’s eyes. Moreover, when a user is engaged in an app or immersed in a virtual environment, EyeSight provides visual cues to others, indicating the user’s focus.

Meta’s Nod of Approval

While the EyeSight feature might seem minor, it significantly impacts the way users interact with each other while using the Apple Vision Pro. Although Meta’s patent filing does not divulge extensive details about the company’s plans for its upcoming AR/VR headsets, it certainly serves as an acknowledgment of the Apple Vision Pro’s innovative approach.

The potential integration of Apple’s EyeSight technology into Meta’s future headsets signifies a notable shift in the AR/VR landscape. As competition intensifies, the exchange of ideas and features between industry leaders like Apple and Meta is likely to drive further innovation, ultimately benefiting consumers with more sophisticated and immersive experiences. While the full extent of Meta’s plans remains undisclosed, the company’s exploration of EyeSight-like functionality underscores the growing importance of social presence and interaction within the virtual realm