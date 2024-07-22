ASUS Launches New M3702 All-in-One PC in India, Starting at Rs 60,990

ASUS launches the M3702 All-in-One PC in India, featuring AMD Ryzen 5 processor, WiFi 6E, SonicMaster Premium audio, and a minimalist design. Starting at Rs 60,990.

Taiwanese tech giant ASUS today introduced the M3702, a new All-in-One PC designed to combine performance and style for everyday use. The M3702 features the AMD Ryzen 5 7520U Processor for handling daily tasks, along with WiFi 6E for fast and reliable wireless connectivity.

Design and Audio

ASUS emphasizes the M3702’s fresh, minimalist design that aims to fit seamlessly into various environments. The PC also boasts ASUS SonicMaster Premium audio, incorporating Dolby Atmos and AI-powered two-way noise cancellation for an immersive sound experience.

Display and Connectivity

The M3702WFA model features a slim NanoEdge display with a 91% screen-to-body ratio, offering vibrant visuals with 100% sRGB color gamut coverage and 178° wide viewing angles. Connectivity options include an HDMI-in port for connecting external devices, three USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, an HDMI-out port, and an SD card reader. A Kensington lock slot is also included for added security.

Additional Features

The ASUS M3702 comes with fast Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, a 1080p FHD webcam with a privacy shutter, Windows 11 Home pre-installed, and a Microsoft Office Home & Student 2021 subscription. A wireless keyboard and optical mouse are included in the bundle.

Pricing and Availability

The ASUS M3702 will be available for purchase starting at Rs 60,990 through ASUS Eshop, ASUS Exclusive stores, Amazon, and Flipkart.