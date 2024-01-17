Minosha India Showcases RICOH Innovations at PAMEX 2024

Minosha India Limited, a partner of RICOH products in India, will participate in the PAMEX Exhibition 2024, scheduled from February 6th to 9th at the Bombay Exhibition Center, Mumbai. This event, organized by the All India Federation of Master Printers in collaboration with Print Packaging, showcases advancements in Printing and Allied Machinery Industries.

Key Highlights:

Minosha’s exhibit at PAMEX 2024 to feature RICOH’s new Pro C9500, Pro C7500, Pro C5300s, and Pro 8300s Production Printers.

The showcase includes A0 Size Multifunction B/w Wide Format WF 6700 and the latest IM 460F Multifunction Printer, Laser Printers M 320F and M C251 FW.

Emphasis on RICOH’s long-standing reputation in Office Automation and Commercial Print & Graphic Communications.

The exhibition will be a platform for Minosha to present their latest RICOH products, including the Pro C9500 and Pro C7500 production printers, known for their quality and performance. These printers have been recognized in five prominent publications, highlighting their significance in the Indian market.

The IM 460F multifunction printer will also be a major feature of Minosha’s exhibit, catering to the needs of modern, dynamic office environments. This device is designed to support hybrid work styles and optimize office space and resources, enhancing productivity and data security.

The National Head – DC & PP Business, Sales – Minosha India Limited commented on the event, “Pamex 2024 is a significant opportunity for us to present RICOH’s latest innovations. Our theme, ‘The Legend Is Here,’ represents RICOH’s global prominence and our commitment to delivering advanced solutions to our customers.”

Minosha’s participation in PAMEX is a strategic choice, aligning with their commitment to sustainability and innovation. The 210-meter stall is designed to provide a comprehensive product tour, emphasizing ‘RICOH Always Current Technology.’ The Exhibition is considered one of India’s most valuable in the printing sector.