Minosha Showcases New Printing Technologies at Pamex 2024

At Pamex 2024, held in Mumbai from February 06-09, Minosha introduced a range of new products, signaling a significant shift in printing technology. The event, a gathering point for industry leaders and experts, served as a platform for unveiling innovations aimed at enhancing efficiency and print quality in the sector.

Key Highlights:

The introduction of the ProC9500 & ProC7500, powered by Ricoh engines, offering superior performance for high-quality printing needs.

The launch of IM460F, designed to address workflow and productivity challenges in modern workplaces.

A new line of Wi-Fi-enabled laser printers, aiming to meet the evolving demands of Indian businesses, complete with onsite service offerings.

Minosha’s latest offerings were met with enthusiasm from attendees and industry experts, receiving praise for the company’s innovative approach and commitment to progress within the printing industry. The products showcased at Pamex 2024 are expected to influence the future direction of printing technology worldwide.

Mr. Atul Thakker, Managing Director of Minosha India Ltd., shared his excitement about participating in Pamex 2024, emphasizing the company’s dedication to introducing groundbreaking technologies. He highlighted the positive reception of Minosha’s products as a testament to the company’s role as a key innovator in the printing landscape. Thakker looks forward to continuing to push the boundaries of what is possible in printing technology.

Pamex 2024 marks a pivotal moment for Minosha in its mission to redefine the printing industry, demonstrating a commitment to innovation and setting new standards for excellence in printing solutions.