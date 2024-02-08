Moto G24 Power Hits Market with 6000mAh Battery and Android 14

Motorola has launched the moto g24 power, equipped with a 6000mAh battery, TurboPower 33W charger, and the latest Android 14, marking its entry into the market with a sale starting today at 12 PM on Flipkart, Motorola.in, and leading retail stores across India. The device is available at a starting price of Rs. 8,249, inclusive of a Rs. 750 discount on exchange offers.

Key Highlights:

The moto g24 power features a 6000mAh battery and TurboPower 33W charging, promising extended battery life.

It operates on the latest Android 14, providing a personalized, secure, and accessible user experience.

The device boasts a 50MP Quad Pixel camera system and a 16MP front camera for enhanced low light sensitivity and high-quality selfies.

It offers a 6.6″ 90 Hz IPS LCD display with Dolby Atmos stereo speakers for an immersive entertainment experience.

Available in two color options, Ink Blue and Glacier Blue, and two memory variants, 4GB RAM + 128GB Storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB Storage.

Additional offers include Rs. 750 off on exchange, with prices set at Rs. 8,249 and Rs. 9,249 respectively after discounts.

The moto g24 power introduces itself with a 3D Acrylic glass (PMMA) finish in Ink Blue and Glacier Blue, alongside a side-mounted fingerprint reader, adding to its design appeal. The device’s slim profile, at 8.99 mm thickness and 197 gm weight, does not compromise on durability, boasting an IP52 rating for water repellency.

With its robust 6000mAh battery, the moto g24 power stands out as a slim and lightweight option in its category, capable of lasting a complete weekend on a single charge. Android™ 14 enhances the device’s appeal with 3 years of security updates and features like Flash notifications and Health Connect.

The 50 MP Quad Pixel camera system on the moto g24 power provides superior low light performance, Auto Night Vision, HDR, and Portrait mode. The 16MP front camera ensures sharp selfies, suitable for social media.

For entertainment, the device presents a 6.6″ 90 Hz punch-hole IPS LCD display and Dolby Atmos stereo speakers, offering quality audio and an engaging viewing experience. Performance-wise, it delivers with up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB built-in storage, expandable to 1TB via a microSD card slot.

The moto g24 power is now available in two memory configurations, aiming to cater to a broad audience with its competitive pricing and robust features.