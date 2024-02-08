ASUS India Unveils New Backpacks for Urban Professionals

ASUS India has launched two new backpacks, the URBN Traveler and URBN Laptop Backpacks, designed for urban professionals and travelers. These backpacks are aimed at combining functionality with contemporary design to meet the daily needs of individuals.

ASUS announced its latest addition to the backpack market with the introduction of the URBN Traveler and URBN Laptop Backpacks. These backpacks are designed to cater to the needs of modern individuals who seek a practical solution for carrying their essentials, whether for work, university, or travel purposes.

The backpacks are equipped with two large front pockets, dual mesh side pockets for water bottles, and an 18L capacity to ensure that all daily necessities can be carried effortlessly. Additionally, they feature two internal accessory pockets and a luggage strap, making them a versatile choice for those prioritizing both style and practicality.

The ASUS AP1600 Backpack, available in an elite midnight blue, is compatible with 16” ROG/ASUS laptops and features a comfortable luggage strap and a lightweight design at only 540 grams. The ASUS AP1601 Backpack, in a pleasing charcoal grey, is designed for 15.3” ROG/ASUS laptops and focuses on providing a balance between lightweight travel and carrying capacity.

The AP1600 is priced at INR 849 and can be purchased through the ASUS e-shop, ASUS exclusive stores, and ROG stores. The AP1601, priced at INR 719, is available at the ASUS e-shop, Flipkart, Amazon, and various multi-brand retailers, including Reliance Digital, Croma, and Vijay Sales.