Moto G54 5G Gets a Major Price Drop in India: Now More Affordable

Motorola has officially announced a substantial price reduction for its Moto G54 5G smartphone in India, making it an even more appealing option in the budget-friendly smartphone segment. The price cut of Rs 3,000 brings the device into a more competitive market position.

Key Highlights:

Moto G54 5G base variant now priced at Rs 13,999, down from Rs 15,999.

The 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model reduced from Rs 18,999 to Rs 15,999.

Additional discounts and exchange offers available on Flipkart.

Features include a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display, MediaTek Dimensity 7020 SoC, and a 50MP primary camera.

Runs on Android 13 and boasts a 6,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

The price drop aligns with Motorola’s strategy to strengthen its position in the highly competitive Indian smartphone market, especially in the affordable 5G segment.

Revised Pricing and Purchase Options

Initially launched at Rs 15,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant and Rs 18,999 for the 12GB+256GB model, the Moto G54 5G is now priced at Rs 13,999 and Rs 15,999 respectively. This adjustment places the Moto G54 5G as a more attractive choice for consumers looking for high-value features at a lower cost. Customers can find these new prices on Motorola’s official website and Flipkart. Additionally, Flipkart offers various discounts for credit card holders and a substantial exchange offer.

Moto G54 5G: A Closer Look at Its Features

Display and Performance

Display : 6.5-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD with a 120Hz refresh rate.

: 6.5-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD with a 120Hz refresh rate. Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7020 SoC.

Memory and Storage

RAM Options : 8GB and 12GB.

: 8GB and 12GB. Storage Variants: 128GB and 256GB, with expandable storage support.

Camera and Software

Rear Camera : Dual-setup with a 50MP primary sensor.

: Dual-setup with a 50MP primary sensor. Front Camera : 16MP for selfies.

: 16MP for selfies. Operating System: Android 13.

Additional Features

Battery : 6,000mAh with 33W fast charging.

: 6,000mAh with 33W fast charging. Connectivity: Comprehensive 5G support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and more.

Is the Moto G54 5G Worth Buying?

Given its competitive pricing and robust feature set, the Moto G54 5G emerges as an appealing option for those seeking a budget-friendly 5G smartphone. Its powerful battery, efficient processor, and quality camera setup make it a strong contender in its price segment.

Market Impact and Consumer Appeal

The revised pricing of the Moto G54 5G makes it a highly competitive option in the budget 5G segment. It appeals to a broad spectrum of consumers, from tech enthusiasts looking for high-end features to casual users seeking a reliable and affordable smartphone. The price cut is likely to boost Motorola’s market share and brand appeal in India, a critical market for global smartphone manufacturers.

Final Verdict

With its new pricing strategy, the Moto G54 5G stands out as a value-for-money proposition in the Indian smartphone market. It combines essential features like a high-refresh-rate display, capable cameras, and a long-lasting battery with the benefits of 5G connectivity, making it an attractive choice for a wide range of users.

Motorola’s price reduction for the Moto G54 5G in India significantly boosts its appeal in the budget 5G smartphone market. With its combination of performance, camera capabilities, and now a more attractive price, the Moto G54 5G stands out as an excellent choice for value-conscious consumers.