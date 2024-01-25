Galaxy S24 Ultra & iPhone 15 Pro Max in Blind Photo Test

In the world of smartphone photography, the competition between Samsung and Apple reaches new heights with the release of the Galaxy S24 Ultra and iPhone 15 Pro Max. These flagships have been put to the test in a blind photo comparison, revealing intriguing insights into their camera capabilities.

Key Highlights: The Galaxy S24 Ultra showcases its strength in bright environments with a 200MP camera. iPhone 15 Pro Max leads in dynamic range, excelling in low-light conditions. Both devices offer exceptional ultra-wide and macro photography capabilities. The S24 Ultra’s advanced AI features for post-processing stand out. In terms of video capabilities, the iPhone 15 Pro Max slightly edges out with better dynamic range and color accuracy.



Primary Camera Performance

In optimal lighting, both smartphones deliver stunning detail. The Galaxy S24 Ultra, with its 200MP main camera, excels in well-lit settings. In contrast, the iPhone 15 Pro Max’s 48MP camera provides better dynamic range, capturing finer details in various lighting conditions.

Low Light Photography

The iPhone 15 Pro Max outshines its competitor in low-light scenarios, handling challenging lighting with more efficiency. Although robust, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is slower in capturing shots under these conditions.

Ergonomics and Aesthetics

Both the Galaxy S24 Ultra and iPhone 15 Pro Max sport a premium design with titanium frames. The S24 Ultra introduces a more diverse color palette, including exclusive shades like Titanium Blue and Titanium Green. On the other hand, the iPhone 15 Pro Max offers classic hues like Natural Titanium and Blue Titanium. The choice of materials in both phones ensures durability and a luxurious feel.

Screen and Display

The Galaxy S24 Ultra features a 6.8-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, offering a high resolution of 3120 x 1440 pixels. The iPhone 15 Pro Max comes with a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a slightly lower resolution. Both phones offer a 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring smooth scrolling and an immersive viewing experience.

Zoom Capabilities

With its 3x and 5x periscope telephoto cameras, the Galaxy S24 Ultra impresses in good lighting, especially at higher zoom levels. The iPhone 15 Pro Max, however, performs better in low-light zoom situations.

Advanced Features

AI and Post-Processing

Samsung’s Galaxy S24 Ultra includes innovative AI features that offer capabilities like removing reflections and repositioning subjects. Apple, with its ProRes video support, leads in professional-grade video features.

Audio Quality

Both models record high-quality audio, but the S24 Ultra shows superior noise cancellation in noisy environments

This blind photo test between the Galaxy S24 Ultra and iPhone 15 Pro Max reveals that each phone excels in different aspects of photography and videography. The choice between these two giants will depend on individual preferences, whether it’s detailed photography, advanced zoom, or superior low-light performance​​​​.

To delve deeper into the specifics of each phone’s camera capabilities, visit the detailed comparison on Digital Trends. The Galaxy S24 Ultra and iPhone 15 Pro Max each bring their unique strengths to the table. The S24 Ultra’s superior detail capture in well-lit environments and advanced AI features contrast with the iPhone 15 Pro Max’s exceptional performance in low-light conditions and video capabilities. As technology advances, these devices continue to push the boundaries of mobile photography, offering users a range of features tailored to different photography and videography needs.