Motorola Expands its G Series with the Moto G35 5G in India

Moto G35 5G launched in India with Unisoc T760 SoC, 5000mAh battery, 120Hz display, and 50MP camera. Priced at Rs 9,999. Available on Flipkart from December 16th.

Motorola has expanded its G-series lineup in India with the launch of the Moto G35 5G. This budget smartphone offers a compelling combination of features, including a stylish design, a smooth display, and capable cameras. Let’s delve into the details.

Design and Display

The Moto G35 5G boasts a vegan leather back available in two attractive colors: Guava Red and Leaf Green. For those who prefer a classic look, there’s a Midnight Black option with a 3D PMMA finish. The phone features a large 6.7-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring a fluid user experience. Gorilla Glass 3 provides added protection against scratches and accidental damage.

Performance and Software

Powering the Moto G35 5G is the Unisoc T760 processor. The device comes with 4GB of physical RAM and utilizes virtual RAM technology for up to 12GB of RAM. It runs on Android 14 out of the box and is promised an upgrade to Android 15, along with two years of security updates.

Camera Capabilities

The Moto G35 5G sports a versatile camera setup, headlined by a 50MP, primary camera. An 8MP ultra-wide camera expands your photography options. For selfies, there’s a 16MP front camera.

Battery and Other Features

A robust 5000mAh battery keeps the Moto G35 5G going, supported by 20W fast charging. The device is IP52-rated for dust and water resistance and incorporates ‘water touch’ technology for enhanced usability in wet conditions. Audio is enhanced by dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, and the phone supports 12 5G bands for widespread connectivity.

Price and Availability

The Moto G35 5G is priced at Rs 9,999 for the sole 4GB + 128GB variant. It will be available for purchase exclusively on Flipkart starting December 16th at 12 pm.