Realme Note 60x with Unisoc T612 SoC, 5,000mAh battery launched: price, specifications

Realme launches the Note 60x in the Philippines, featuring a Unisoc T612 SoC, 5,000mAh battery, HD+ display, and Android 14. Priced at PHP 4,799.

Realme has expanded its smartphone offerings with the launch of the Realme Note 60x in the Philippines. This budget-friendly device boasts a Unisoc T612 SoC, a large 5,000mAh battery, and a streamlined design. Let’s delve into the specifications and pricing of this new addition to the Realme family.

Pricing and Availability

The Realme Note 60x is available in a single variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Priced at PHP 4,799 (approximately Rs 7,021), the phone is currently exclusive to the Philippines market. It comes in two color options: Wilderness Green and Marble Black.

Specifications

Display: The device sports a 6.74-inch HD+ (1600×720 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate for smooth visuals and responsive touch input.

Processor: Under the hood, the Realme Note 60x is powered by the Unisoc T612 chipset, coupled with an ARM Mali-G57 GPU for graphics processing.

RAM and Storage: The phone offers 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It also supports up to 8GB of dynamic RAM and expandable storage up to 2TB via a microSD card.

Cameras: The camera setup is basic, featuring a single 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera for selfies.

Battery and Charging: The Realme Note 60x packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support via a USB Type-C port.

Software: The device runs on Android 14 with Realme UI out of the box, providing the latest Android experience.

Other Features: Notable features include an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance, AI Boost Engine for enhanced performance, Armor Shell protection, Rainwater Smart Touch display, and Mini Capsule 2.0, similar to Apple’s Dynamic Island.

A New Addition to the Note Series

The Realme Note 60x joins the Realme Note 60, which was launched in August 2024, as the second phone in the Note 60 series. While the Note series is not typically released in India, it’s possible that the Realme Note 60x could be rebranded and launched under the brand’s C-series, which caters to the budget segment in the Indian market.