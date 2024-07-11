Motorola Expands Presence in India with Launch of Moto G85

Motorola has bolstered its mid-range smartphone lineup in India with the introduction of the Moto G85. Offering two storage configurations – 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB – the Moto G85 caters to diverse consumer needs and preferences. Available in three distinct color options: Cobalt Blue, Urban Grey, and Olive Green, the device aims to appeal to a wide range of aesthetic tastes. Consumers can purchase the Moto G85 starting July 16th through Motorola’s official Indian website, Flipkart, and major retail partners across the country.

The Moto G85 boasts a powerful Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 SoC and comes pre-installed with the latest Android 14 operating system. Motorola is committed to providing extended software support, promising two years of Android version upgrades and an impressive four years of security updates, ensuring that users can enjoy the latest features and security enhancements for a prolonged period.

One of the standout features of the Moto G85 is its substantial 5,000 mAh battery, coupled with 33W fast charging capabilities. This marks a significant improvement over the 30W charging offered in other regions, allowing users to quickly recharge their devices and stay connected on the go. The phone also features a stunning 6.67-inch 120Hz FullHD+ curved OLED display, protected by Gorilla Glass 5 for enhanced durability, offering a visually immersive and responsive user experience.

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the Moto G85’s dual rear camera setup, which comprises a 50MP primary sensor (Sony LTIA 600) for capturing detailed shots and an 8MP ultrawide lens for wider perspectives. For selfies and video calls, the device includes a 32MP front-facing camera, ensuring high-quality visuals.

The Moto G85 is designed to withstand everyday wear and tear with its IP52 rating for dust and water resistance. Additionally, the phone features immersive stereo speakers enhanced by Dolby Atmos technology, delivering rich and captivating audio experiences. A convenient in-display fingerprint scanner provides secure and effortless unlocking.