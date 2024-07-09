Google Pixel 9 Pro: A Much-Needed Upgrade In Fingerprint Technology and More

Google’s upcoming Pixel 9 series, set to launch next month, is rumored to feature a significant improvement in fingerprint recognition technology. According to sources cited by Android Authority, the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL will all be equipped with ultrasonic fingerprint readers. This upgrade is expected to enhance the accuracy and responsiveness of the biometric sensor, addressing a common complaint among users of previous Pixel models.

Enhanced Fingerprint Sensor Technology

The transition from optical to ultrasonic fingerprint sensors marks a significant advancement in security and user experience. Ultrasonic sensors offer greater fidelity in fingerprint reading, improved security in device unlocking, and increased accuracy when dealing with wet displays or fingers. This upgrade is likely to be well-received by users who have experienced issues with the optical sensors in previous Pixel devices.

Additional Upgrades and Design Changes

The Pixel 9 Pro is not just about the fingerprint sensor. It is also expected to feature an improved display with dual-stack technology, offering a brighter screen with longer life and reduced power consumption. Additionally, the design of the camera bar has been revamped, echoing a design cue from last year’s Pixel Fold. The dual-lens camera system on the Pixel 9 and 9 Pro and the triple-lens system with a periscope zoom lens on the Pixel 9 Pro XL are also expected to deliver improved imaging capabilities.

Launch Event and Pricing

Google has scheduled a launch event on August 9th, where the Pixel 9 series and the next generation of Google AI will be unveiled. While Indian pricing details have not yet been officially announced, leaks suggest that the Pixel 9 Pro XL could start at ₹109,990.

The Google Pixel 9 Pro is shaping up to be a significant upgrade from its predecessors, addressing common user concerns and introducing new features and design elements. With its improved fingerprint sensor, enhanced display, and redesigned camera bar, the Pixel 9 Pro is poised to make a strong impression in the smartphone market.