Motorola Preps New Smartphone Motorola Houston for Indian Release

Motorola Houston smartphone spotted on BIS, indicating an upcoming launch in India. The model, XT2517-4, may debut in 2025 as part of the budget-friendly G or E-series.

Recent certifications suggest that Motorola is gearing up to introduce a new smartphone in India, dubbed as ‘Motorola Houston’. This device has been registered on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website, hinting at its imminent launch. This follows its earlier appearance on the IMEI database, which not only confirmed its existence but also suggested the possibility of multiple variants.

Certification Insights

The newly spotted Motorola model, XT2517-4, is believed to be tailored for the Indian market, as evidenced by its BIS certification. This model is part of a broader series that includes XT2517-V, XT2517-1, XT2517-2, and XT2517-3, each potentially earmarked for different regions. The ‘XT25’ series prefix may indicate a potential 2025 market introduction. According to initial reports, the ‘Motorola Houston’ is likely positioned as a budget-friendly option within Motorola’s G or E-series lineups.

Anticipated Developments

Details about the Motorola Houston are currently limited, but it is expected that the device will undergo further certifications and generate buzz through upcoming leaks and rumors. Additionally, Motorola is also rumored to be developing a new foldable device under the codename ‘Orion’, with the model number XT2551-3. Speculated to be the Razr 60 Ultra, this model follows the XT2451 series and is also anticipated for a 2025 release.

Global Expansions

In related news, Motorola has recently unveiled three additions to the G-series and a new E-series model internationally. These are named the G05, G15, G15 Power, and E15. It is expected that at least the first two models will be introduced to the Indian market, continuing the availability of their popular predecessors, though the specific launch dates are yet to be announced.

The sighting of the Motorola Houston on the BIS certification website indicates that Motorola is poised to expand its smartphone offerings in India with this new model. The XT2517-4, potentially set for a 2025 release, appears to be a budget-friendly addition, likely part of the G or E-series. As the device continues to make its way through the certification process, further details and leaks are expected to surface, offering more insights into its specifications and market positioning. Meanwhile, Motorola’s ongoing developments in both conventional and foldable smartphone technologies underscore its commitment to broadening its product portfolio and reinforcing its presence in various global markets, including India.