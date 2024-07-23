ASUS Introduces the M3702 All-in-One PC to the Indian Market

ASUS has recently launched its latest offering in the All-in-One (AIO) PC segment in India, the M3702. This new model is designed to cater to everyday computing needs, blending performance with contemporary aesthetics.

Under the hood, the M3702 is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 7520U processor, ensuring smooth and efficient handling of various tasks. The device’s NanoEdge display, with a remarkable screen-to-body ratio of up to 91%, provides an immersive viewing experience. This display not only boasts 100% sRGB color gamut coverage but also incorporates 178° wide-view technology for vibrant visuals from any angle.

Staying connected is effortless with the M3702’s array of connectivity options, including an HDMI-in port, three USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, and an SD card reader. The device also features fast Wi-Fi 6E connectivity and Bluetooth 5.3, facilitating seamless wireless interactions. For those who value privacy during video calls, the 1080p FHD webcam comes equipped with a physical privacy shutter.

Out of the box, the M3702 comes with Windows 11 Home pre-installed and a Microsoft Office Home & Student 2021 subscription, enhancing productivity right from the start. Additionally, a wireless keyboard and optical mouse are included, completing the package for immediate use.

The audio experience on the M3702 is further enriched by Dolby Atmos and AI-powered two-way noise cancellation, ensuring clear and immersive sound. ASUS SonicMaster technology elevates the audio quality, making it ideal for both work and entertainment.

Security is also a priority with the inclusion of a built-in Kensington lock slot, offering an additional layer of protection. ASUS has priced the M3702WFA all-in-one PC starting at ₹60,990, making it available through both online and offline channels.

With the launch of the M3702, ASUS aims to strengthen its presence in the Indian AIO PC market, catering to consumers who seek a harmonious blend of performance, style, and functionality in their everyday computing devices.