Motorola Unveils moto g24 Power with 6000mAh Battery and Android 14

Motorola today announced the launch of the moto g24 power, an entry-level smartphone in the g series franchise. This smartphone is equipped with a 6000mAh battery and a TurboPower 33W charger, promising a long-lasting user experience. The device features a 3D Acrylic glass (PMMA) finish and is powered by the latest Android 14. It also includes a 50MP Quad Pixel camera system and a 16MP front camera.

Key Highlights:

Motorola launches moto g24 power with a 6000mAh battery and Android 14.

Available in two color options, Ink Blue and Glacier Blue.

Features include a 50MP Quad Pixel camera, 16MP selfie camera, and a 6.6” display with a 90 Hz refresh rate.

The smartphone comes with Dolby Atmos® stereo speakers and an IP52 water-repellent design.

Available in two memory variants: 4GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB.

Sale starts on 7th February 2024 on Flipkart, Motorola.in, and leading retail stores in India.

The moto g24 power, while being one of the thinnest and lightest devices in its segment, offers a sleek design with a side-mounted fingerprint reader for secure access. It has a water-repellent design with an IP52 rating, and the 8.99 mm thick device weighs 197gm.

The device’s 6000mAh battery is designed for extended use, supporting long periods of content consumption, gaming, and video calls. The TurboPower™ 33W charger facilitates quick charging for sustained entertainment.

Featuring the latest Android 14, the moto g24 power provides users with 3 years of security updates. Additional features include Flash notifications, Health Connect for managing health data, Improved magnification, Data-sharing updates, and Enhanced PIN security.

The 50MP Quad Pixel camera system enhances photo quality in low light conditions. The Macro Vision camera allows for close-up shots, and the 16MP front camera is designed for high-quality selfies. Camera features include Auto Night Vision, HDR, and Portrait mode.

The moto g24 power’s 6.6″ IPS LCD display offers a 90 Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 537 NITS. The Dolby Atmos® stereo speakers provide high-quality audio output.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. T.M. Narasimhan, Managing Director, Mobile Business Group – India, stated, “The moto g24 power is a reflection of our commitment to providing advanced features at accessible price points. It combines a premium design, significant battery life, and other class-leading features to meet the demands of Indian mobile phone consumers.”

The moto g24 power is available in two memory configurations: 4GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB, with prices starting at Rs. 8,999 and Rs. 9,999 respectively. An additional Rs. 750 discount is available on exchanges. The phone will be available in Ink Blue and Glacier Blue, with a 3D Acrylic glass finish. Sales commence on 7th February 2024 on Flipkart, Motorola.in, and leading retail stores.

For more information about the product, visit: https://www.flipkart.com/moto-g24/p/itm62b4bfe302fae?pid=MOBGUFK4UBP7ZTXJ

Reliance Jio offers total benefits worth Rs. 4,500 on the prepaid plan of Rs. 399, including a cashback of Rs. 2000 and partner coupons worth Rs. 2500.