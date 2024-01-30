OnePlus 12 Now Available for Open Sale in India

OnePlus has officially started open sales of its latest smartphone, the OnePlus 12, in India. This new device, boasting a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform and 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM, is available from 30th January 2024. The phone comes in two color options and configurations, with the lower variant priced at INR 64,999 and the higher at INR 69,999.

Key Highlights:

Open sales of OnePlus 12 start in India from 30th January 2024.

Available on OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, OnePlus Experience stores, and other offline partners.

Features Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform, 16GB RAM, 2K 120Hz ProXDR display.

Offers 100W SUPERVOOC and 50W AIRVOOC wireless charging.

Integrates 4th Gen Hasselblad Camera for Mobile.

Available in two variants: 12/256GB and 16/512GB, priced at INR 64,999 and INR 69,999 respectively.

OnePlus Easy Upgrades program offers the phone at 65% price with 24-month No-cost EMI and a 35% Assured Value return.

Additional offers include bank discounts, exchange bonuses, and discounts on OnePlus accessories and the OnePlus Pad.

OnePlus is marking a new chapter with the introduction of its latest smartphone, the OnePlus 12, now accessible to the Indian market. This device, which follows a series of successful predecessors, is equipped with advanced technology aimed at delivering a seamless user experience.

The OnePlus 12 stands out with its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform, complemented by the proprietary Trinity Engine and 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM with 512GB UFS 4.0 ROM. This combination is designed to enhance the synergy between hardware and software, thereby optimizing performance. The phone also features a new 2K 120Hz ProXDR display and offers both 100W SUPERVOOC fast charging and 50W AIRVOOC wireless charging capabilities.

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the 4th Gen Hasselblad Camera for Mobile, which is expected to elevate mobile photography standards. The OnePlus 12 is available in two distinct colors – Flowy Emerald and Silky Black, catering to varied consumer preferences.

In an effort to make the device more accessible, OnePlus has introduced the OnePlus Easy Upgrades program. This initiative allows customers to purchase the OnePlus 12 by paying only 65% of its price, coupled with 24 months of no-cost EMI. Additionally, the program assures a 35% return value of the phone, facilitating easier upgrades to newer models.

Customers purchasing the OnePlus 12 during the open sale period can also benefit from various offers. These include instant bank discounts, special exchange bonuses, reductions on the Accidental Damage Protection Plan, and discounts on OnePlus cases and wireless chargers. Members of the RCC (Red Cable Club) are eligible for additional discounts on the OnePlus 12 and on the purchase of the upcoming OnePlus Pad.