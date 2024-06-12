MSI Celebrates 20 Years with Discounts and Retail Expansion

MSI is set to mark its 20th anniversary with significant discounts on its gaming and high-end laptops and an expansion of its retail presence in collaboration with Croma. The celebration, scheduled for the 21st and 22nd of June 2024 at the Infiniti Mall, Malad, Mumbai, will showcase MSI’s history and its array of products through interactive and immersive experiences.

Key Highlights:

Discounts of up to 40% on select MSI laptops during the event.

Expansion of MSI’s retail presence to 35 Croma branches across India.

A series of engaging zones at the event including hands-on gaming sessions and AI-powered demonstrations.

Exclusive promotions and bundle deals featuring peripherals and accessories.

Event Details and Offerings

The event at Infiniti Mall will provide attendees a chance to engage directly with MSI’s latest products. Interactive zones, such as the history wall and product showcases, will offer insights into MSI’s technological evolution and its impact on the gaming and creative sectors. Attendees will also enjoy hands-on gaming sessions featuring titles like “Need for Speed Unbound” and “Cyberpunk 2077.”

Expansion into Croma Stores

To enhance customer accessibility to its high-tech products, MSI is increasing its physical presence in India through a strategic partnership with Croma. This expansion will be visible in key markets including Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Hyderabad, emphasizing MSI’s commitment to the Indian market.

Exclusive Offers and Promotions

In addition to the event, MSI is rolling out exclusive promotions, including up to 40% off on select models, bundle deals, and early access to limited-edition products. A special Microsoft Office bundle will also be available with select purchases at Croma stores, further enhancing value for customers.

MSI’s Legacy and Future Aspirations

MSI has been a leader in the laptop industry, introducing several firsts such as the overclockable gaming laptop and the Mini LED laptop. The company continues to blend high-performance technology with luxury aesthetics to meet the demands of a diverse customer base.

Join the Celebration

MSI extends an open invitation to all to join their 20th-anniversary celebration, which is not just a reflection of the past but also a step towards the future of portable computing technology. For event registration, visit MSI Anniversary Event Registration.