Xiaomi 14 CIVI Launches in India: Designed with Leica

Xiaomi has introduced the Xiaomi 14 CIVI in India, enhancing its Xiaomi 14 Series. This model, co-engineered with Leica, aims to improve photography capabilities. It inherits the design elements of its predecessors while focusing on top-notch camera performance. Anuj Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer at Xiaomi India, shared, “The Xiaomi 14 Series has set a benchmark in smartphone photography and design. With the Xiaomi 14 CIVI, we aim to bring these innovations to more consumers.”

Key Highlights:

Xiaomi collaborates with Leica for advanced camera features in the new Xiaomi 14 CIVI.

Available in three colors and starts at INR 39,999; pre-bookings open with special offers.

Alongside, Xiaomi introduces a versatile 6L Air Fryer tailored for Indian families.

Design and Build Quality

The Xiaomi 14 CIVI is available in three distinct colors:

Matcha Green : Features Nano tech vegan leather and a unique parquet pattern derived from bio-based carbon materials.

: Features Nano tech vegan leather and a unique parquet pattern derived from bio-based carbon materials. Cruise Blue : Offers a blend of blue shades under a smooth anti-glare glass.

: Offers a blend of blue shades under a smooth anti-glare glass. Shadow Black: Provides a timeless look with a matte finish anti-glare glass.

All models come with color-matched metal frames, emphasizing a premium and cohesive design. The phone’s lightweight, at 177 grams and 7.4 mm thickness, makes it comfortable to hold.

Display and User Experience

The Xiaomi 14 CIVI boasts a Quad-curve floating display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision® support, providing an immersive viewing experience. It’s also equipped with Gorilla® Glass Victus® 2, enhancing durability.

Performance and Battery Life

Powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, the Xiaomi 14 CIVI prioritizes high-speed performance and efficient power management. It offers a battery life of 4700mAh, supported by a 67W Turbo charger for quick charging. The phone comes with up to 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.0 storage.

Photography and Video

The collaboration with Leica brings a 50MP f/1.63 primary sensor with optical stabilization, designed to capture detailed and vibrant images. It also includes a 12MP ultra-wide lens and a dual 32MP front camera with AI capabilities for enhanced group selfies.

Software and AI Enhancements

Xiaomi’s HyperOS promises a personalized and secure user experience, with upcoming AI-powered features like AI Magic Erase and AI Group Selfie Mode set to enhance photo editing and sharing.

Pricing and Availability

The Xiaomi 14 CIVI is priced at INR 39,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant and INR 44,999 for the 12GB + 512GB variant. It will be available from June 20, 2024, on Flipkart, mi.com, and Xiaomi Retail Partners.