Netflix Will Stop Working on These Apple TVs Soon: Here’s What to Do Next

Learn what to do if Netflix stops working on your older Apple TV. Find out which models are affected and explore alternative streaming options to continue enjoying your favorite shows.

Netflix has announced that it will stop supporting certain older Apple TV models starting later this year. This decision affects a range of older devices, leaving many users wondering what their next steps should be. Here’s everything you need to know to stay ahead of these changes.

Affected Devices

From December 2024, Netflix will no longer be accessible on the following Apple TV models:

Apple TV (2nd generation)

Apple TV (3rd generation)

These devices, introduced in 2010 and 2012 respectively, lack the technical capabilities to support the latest Netflix updates and security measures.

Why This Is Happening

Netflix regularly updates its platform to enhance user experience, improve security, and introduce new features. These updates require certain hardware and software capabilities that older devices cannot support. According to Netflix, the primary reason for dropping support is “technical limitations,” which often refers to the inability of older hardware to support new encryption and streaming protocols​.

What You Can Do Next

Upgrade Your Device

The most straightforward solution is to upgrade to a newer Apple TV model. The latest models, such as the Apple TV 4K (2021), offer enhanced performance, better streaming quality, and support for all current and future Netflix updates. Upgrading not only ensures continued access to Netflix but also provides a more seamless and enjoyable viewing experience.

Use an Alternative Streaming Device

If upgrading your Apple TV isn’t an option, consider using another streaming device. Devices like Roku, Amazon Fire TV, or Google Chromecast are affordable alternatives that support Netflix. These devices can be connected to your existing TV, allowing you to continue streaming your favorite shows and movies without interruption​​.

Other Options

If you own a smart TV, check if it supports Netflix directly. Many modern smart TVs have built-in Netflix apps that can be used independently of your Apple TV. Alternatively, you can use game consoles like PlayStation or Xbox, which also support Netflix streaming.

How to Prepare for the Transition

To ensure a smooth transition, follow these steps:

Check Compatibility: Visit Netflix’s official website to confirm if your device is on the list of unsupported models. Back-Up Preferences: Ensure that your Netflix profile settings and watch history are backed up, so you can easily transfer them to a new device. Research New Devices: Take this opportunity to explore different streaming devices. Compare features, prices, and user reviews to find the best fit for your needs. Plan Your Purchase: Keep an eye out for sales events like Black Friday and Cyber Monday to get the best deals on new streaming devices.

While it’s inconvenient to lose support for Netflix on older Apple TVs, this move underscores the rapid pace of technological advancement. Upgrading to a newer device not only resolves the issue but also enhances your overall viewing experience with better performance and additional features. Stay ahead by preparing now and ensuring you have a compatible device ready when the changes take effect.