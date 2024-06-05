Realme Narzo N63 Launched in India with 6.74″ 90Hz Display and Vegan Leather Back Starting at Rs. 7,999

Realme Narzo N63 launched in India with a 6.74-inch 90Hz display and vegan leather back, starting at Rs. 7,999. Discover its features, specifications, and pricing details

Realme has officially launched the Narzo N63 in India, positioning it as an affordable yet feature-packed smartphone. The device boasts a 6.74-inch 90Hz display and a unique vegan leather back, starting at an effective price of Rs. 7,999.

Key Features and Specifications

Display and Design:

The Narzo N63 features a 6.74-inch HD+ IPS LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and 450 nits peak brightness. This ensures smooth visuals, making it ideal for multimedia consumption and gaming. The vegan leather back adds a premium touch, setting it apart from other devices in its segment.

Performance:

Under the hood, the Narzo N63 is powered by the Unisoc Tiger T612 chipset, built on a 12nm process. This octa-core processor, coupled with the Mali-G57 GPU, offers reliable performance for everyday tasks and moderate gaming. The phone is available in two variants: 4GB RAM with 64GB storage and 6GB RAM with 128GB storage. Both variants support expandable storage up to 2TB via a microSD card.

Camera:

The dual-camera setup on the back includes a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor, allowing users to capture detailed photos and portraits. The front-facing camera is an 8MP sensor, housed within a waterdrop notch, capable of capturing clear selfies and handling video calls.

Battery and Charging:

One of the standout features of the Narzo N63 is its 5000mAh battery, which supports 33W SuperVOOC fast charging. This ensures that the device can be quickly charged, providing long-lasting battery life for extensive use.

Software and Connectivity:

The phone runs on Android 13 with Realme UI T Edition, offering a clean and intuitive user experience. Connectivity options include dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Additional features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a bottom-ported speaker for audio output.

Pricing and Availability

The Realme Narzo N63 is priced at Rs. 7,999 for the base variant (4GB RAM + 64GB storage) and Rs. 9,499 for the higher variant (6GB RAM + 128GB storage). The phone will be available for purchase on Realme’s official website, Amazon India, and through various offline retail stores. Special launch offers include discounts on HDFC and ICICI Bank cards, making it even more affordable for early buyers.

The Realme Narzo N63 aims to deliver a balanced mix of style and performance at a budget-friendly price. Its combination of a high-refresh-rate display, stylish vegan leather back, solid battery life, and capable camera setup makes it a compelling choice for consumers looking for a feature-rich smartphone without breaking the bank.