New CMF by Nothing Phone Spotted on IMEI Database: Could It Be the CMF Phone 2?

New CMF Phone 2 spotted in IMEI database, hinting at 2025 launch with upgraded specs over CMF Phone 1. Details on Nothing Phone (3a) and (3a) Plus also explored.

Recent developments suggest that Nothing could be gearing up to expand its smartphone lineup with the launch of several new models, potentially including the CMF Phone 2. A device identified on the IMEI database under the model number ‘A001’ has sparked speculation about its identity and features.

Tracking the Evolution of Nothing’s Smartphone Lineup

After launching the Nothing Phone (2a), (2a) Plus, and CMF Phone 1, the company seems to be actively working on three new models set for release in the first half of 2025. Among these, the ‘A001’ model, listed as CMF by Nothing on the IMEI/GSMA database, is speculated to be the CMF Phone 2. This potential successor to the CMF Phone 1 might feature the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, marking an upgrade from the Dimensity 7300 chip used in the previous model.

Insights into the Upcoming Models

Other models spotted include the ‘A059’ and ‘A059P’. Based on recent findings, ‘A059’ is likely to be the Nothing Phone (3a), while ‘A059P’ could be the Nothing Phone (3a) Plus. These devices are referred to internally as ‘asteroids’ and ‘asteroids Plus’ respectively. Moreover, the ‘A001’ or CMF Phone 2 is internally codenamed ‘galaga’.

Camera Capabilities Explored

The Nothing Phone (3a) is expected to boast a main camera with a 26mm focal length capable of recording 4K videos at 60fps and slow-motion videos up to 480fps at 1080p. It features Super Macro, Super EIS, and Super Night Modes, although these names may be subject to change. The front camera, however, may see a downgrade to 1080p recording at 30fps from the previous 60fps, indicating a shift in focus for front-facing camera capabilities.

Caution on Early Reports

It is important to note that these details are based on leaks and reports and should be approached with caution until confirmed by official sources.