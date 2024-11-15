New GTA Online Weekly Update: Win a Dinka Kanjo SJ and Ocelot Penetrator

Get ready to ride in style! GTA Online's latest update features the Dinka Kanjo SJ as the Podium Vehicle and the Ocelot Penetrator as the Prize Ride. Don't miss your chance to win these awesome cars from November 14th to 20th, 2024.

The streets of Los Santos are buzzing with the arrival of the latest GTA Online weekly update. From now until November 20, 2024, players have the opportunity to acquire two highly sought-after vehicles: the Dinka Kanjo SJ and the Ocelot Penetrator. This week’s event caters to both those who favor the thrill of high-stakes gambling and those who prefer to prove their skills on the racetrack.

Spin to Win: The Dinka Kanjo SJ Podium Vehicle

For players feeling lucky, the Dinka Kanjo SJ awaits as the coveted Podium Vehicle at The Diamond Casino & Resort. Introduced in 2022’s The Criminal Enterprises DLC update, this stylish two-seater coupe takes design cues from the iconic Honda Civic (EJ/EM) coupes, particularly the fifth-generation (EJ) models.

Beyond its aesthetic appeal, the Kanjo SJ offers impressive performance. Its four-cylinder engine delivers a top speed of 107.25 mph (172.60 km/h), while its responsive handling ensures effortless maneuvering through the city’s traffic and winding roads. This is a car that’s equally at home cruising down the beachfront or escaping a chaotic police pursuit.

Race to the Top: The Ocelot Penetrator Prize Ride

For those who prefer to earn their rewards through skill and competition, the Ocelot Penetrator is this week’s Prize Ride. This sleek supercar, first introduced in the 2016 Import/Export DLC update, bears a striking resemblance to real-life automotive legends like the Jaguar XJ220 and Monteverdi Hai 650 F1.

To claim the Penetrator, players must demonstrate their racing prowess in the LS Car Meet Series race events. Securing a top-five finish for three consecutive days will unlock this high-performance machine, adding a serious dose of speed and style to any car collection.

With its single-cam V12 engine propelling it to a top speed of 124.00 mph (199.56 km/h), the Penetrator is a force to be reckoned with on the track. Its exceptional handling and acceleration make it a versatile choice for a variety of racing scenarios, from tight city circuits to open highway sprints.

Beyond the Current Prizes

While the Dinka Kanjo SJ and Ocelot Penetrator are undoubtedly the highlights of this week’s update, the vibrant world of GTA Online continues to evolve. Players can look forward to a fresh set of challenges and rewards when the next weekly update arrives on Thursday, November 21, 2024.

In the meantime, the pursuit of these two exceptional vehicles is sure to keep players busy exploring the diverse landscape of Los Santos and pushing their driving skills to the limit. Whether you’re a seasoned veteran or a newcomer to the game, this week’s update offers something for everyone.