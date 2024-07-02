Apple Releases iOS 17.6 Developer Beta 2 with New Catch Up Feature and Bug Fixes

Apple on Monday released the second developer beta for iOS 17.6, building upon last week’s initial beta. The update focuses on stability and performance enhancements, with a few new features and bug fixes. Notably, it introduces a new “Catch Up” feature in the Apple TV app for sports fans, allowing them to jump into highlights of ongoing games.

New Catch Up Feature

With Catch Up, users can quickly get up to speed on their favorite sports matches without needing to watch the entire game from the beginning. This feature was initially announced for MLS Season Pass and is now expanding to the Apple TV app.

Bug Fixes and Improvements

The iOS 17.6 Developer Beta 2 update also addresses several known issues, including:

Resolving playback problems on Bluetooth headphones with specific AVAudioSession configurations

Preventing home screen icons from being disabled when reinstalling marketplace apps

Fixing notification failures when launching marketplace apps with expired licenses

Additional Beta Updates

Alongside iOS 17.6, Apple has also rolled out second developer betas for iPadOS 17.6, watchOS 10.6, tvOS 17.6, and visionOS 1.3. These updates are primarily aimed at developers and beta testers, with stable versions expected to be released in the coming weeks.

How to Get the Update

To access the iOS 17.6 Developer Beta 2 update, users must enroll in the Apple Developer Program, which is now free to join with an Apple ID. As Apple is concurrently running beta programs for both iOS 17 and iOS 18, users need to select their preferred operating system during registration.

Final Major iOS 17 Update

iOS 17.6 is anticipated to be the last major update to iOS 17, as the focus shifts towards the upcoming iOS 18, which was announced at WWDC 2024 in June and is expected to launch later this year.