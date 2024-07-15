New Ways to Personalize Your Google Search Experience on iOS

Google is rolling out exciting new features to let you customize how Google Search looks and feels on your iPhone or iPad. The latest update (version 324.0) of the Google Search app introduces a range of personalization options that go beyond just searching the web.

Freshen Up Your Home Screen with New Icons

The most noticeable change is the addition of three brand new icons for the Google Search app. These join the classic multicolored “G” logo, giving you more choices to match your personal style or home screen aesthetic. The new options include light and dark versions of the “G” logo set against contrasting backgrounds, offering a sleek and modern look.

How to Switch Up Your Google Search Icon

Changing your Google Search icon is simple:

Open the Google Search app. Tap on your profile picture in the top right corner. Navigate to Settings, then General. Select “Change app icon” and choose your favorite.

Customize Your Google Search Widget

But that’s not all! You can now also add the Google Search app to your home screen and customize its appearance even further. Choose from a variety of backgrounds, including static colors and dynamic options like Earth and abstract art that change daily, adding a touch of visual interest to your device.

These updates follow the introduction of customizable search widgets in 2021, which allow you to personalize the size and shape of the Google Search bar on your home screen. Now, with the ability to change the app icon and background, you have even more control over how Google Search integrates with your device’s look and feel.

Whether you prefer a minimalist design or a splash of color, these new customization options make it easier than ever to make Google Search your own on iPhone and iPad.