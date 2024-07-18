New Ways to Unleash Your Creativity with AI-Powered Microsoft Designer

Microsoft Designer, now widely available, is revolutionizing the creative process by empowering users to transform their ideas into reality effortlessly. With the help of AI, users can easily bring their creative visions to life, even if they don’t know where to begin. This powerful tool seamlessly integrates with other Microsoft products and is accessible on various platforms, ensuring that users can access it whenever inspiration strikes.

Designer Integration Across Microsoft Apps and Mobile Devices

Designer seamlessly integrates with popular Microsoft 365 apps like Word and PowerPoint through Microsoft Copilot, enabling users with a Copilot Pro subscription to generate images and designs directly within their documents. This integration streamlines workflows and enhances productivity. Additionally, the newly released Designer mobile app for iOS and Android provides users with AI-powered features to create and edit images on the go. Microsoft is also extending Designer’s capabilities to other apps like Microsoft Photos, allowing users to edit images without leaving the app’s interface.

Innovative Features in the New Designer App

The latest version of the Designer app introduces a redesigned homepage based on user feedback, enhancing the overall user experience. The app offers several innovative features that cater to various creative needs:

These templates offer a starting point for users unsure how to begin, providing pre-populated ideas and styles that can be customized and experimented with. Custom Stickers: Users can generate unique stickers for messaging apps and social platforms by sharing phrases, thoughts, or ideas.

Create personalized cards and invitations for various occasions by simply describing the desired message or theme. Restyle Image: Transform any photo into a work of art by uploading it, selecting a style, and adding desired details.

Create custom frames for individual images or combine multiple images into collages with personalized styles and descriptions. Replace Background (Coming Soon): This feature will enable users to effortlessly replace the background of still-life photos.

Responsible AI Use

Microsoft is committed to developing tools that leverage the potential of generative AI while ensuring a safe and responsible user experience. The company has implemented measures to prevent misuse and mitigate negative outcomes, including guardrails, threat monitoring, abuse detection, and provenance technology.

Get Started with Microsoft Designer

Microsoft Designer is now available for users to unleash their creativity and design anything they can imagine, all with the assistance of AI. With its user-friendly interface and powerful features, Designer makes it possible to transform ideas into reality with ease. The availability of Designer across various platforms and its integration with other Microsoft products further enhances its accessibility and convenience.