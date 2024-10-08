Nikon India Celebrates Durga Puja with “Amaar Pujo with Nikon” Campaign and Exclusive Offers

Celebrate Durga Puja with Nikon! Get extended warranty and up to ₹30,000 off mirrorless cameras. Capture festive moments with brilliance.

Nikon India is embracing the festive spirit of Durga Puja with its “Amaar Pujo with Nikon” campaign, offering customers exciting opportunities to capture and preserve their cherished moments during this vibrant celebration. The campaign, running from October 1st to 13th, 2024, aims to enhance the Puja experience by providing exclusive benefits and encouraging users to document their unique celebrations with Nikon’s cutting-edge imaging technology.

Exclusive Offers for Nikon Users

As part of the “Amaar Pujo with Nikon” campaign, customers can unlock a range of benefits by registering their Nikon cameras or lenses on the My Nikon App. Those who register their Mirrorless Z series Camera or Lenses purchased between October 1st and November 31st, 2024, will receive an extended 6-month service warranty, providing added peace of mind and value. In addition, customers can take advantage of attractive cashback and discount offers of up to ₹30,000 on select Nikon models, making it the perfect time to upgrade their photography gear or invest in a new camera to capture the festivities in stunning detail. Easy EMI options are also available, making these offers even more accessible to a wider range of customers.

Capturing the Essence of Durga Puja

Durga Puja is a time of immense joy, cultural richness, and spiritual significance, particularly in Bengal and other eastern parts of India. Nikon recognizes the importance of this festival and aims to empower individuals to document their unique experiences with clarity and brilliance. Whether it’s capturing the intricate details of pandal decorations, the energy of cultural performances, the vibrancy of festive fashion, or the emotions of pandal hopping and savoring delicious bhog, Nikon’s diverse range of mirrorless and DSLR cameras, including the latest Nikon Z6III, provides the tools to preserve these precious memories.

A Celebration of Culture and Personal Expression

Nikon’s “Amaar Pujo with Nikon” campaign goes beyond simply promoting its products; it celebrates the spirit of Durga Puja and encourages individuals to express their unique perspectives through photography. By providing access to advanced imaging technology and exclusive offers, Nikon aims to enhance the festive experience and empower users to capture the essence of Durga Puja in their own way. This campaign reflects Nikon’s commitment to connecting with its customers on a cultural level and providing them with the tools to tell their stories through captivating visuals.