Nikon Z6III Launched with World’s First Partially-Stacked Sensor

Nikon India Private Limited, a subsidiary of Nikon Corporation, introduced the Z6III in India at an event held at Eros Hotel, Nehru Place, New Delhi. This launch reinforces Nikon’s commitment to the full-frame mirrorless camera market, promising advancements in videography and photography. The Z6III inherits features from the Z9 and Z8 models, such as in-camera RAW and N-Log video capabilities and the EXPEED 7 processor, which delivers high performance.

Key Features of the Nikon Z6III

The Nikon Z6III is developed with the world’s first partially-stacked CMOS sensor and boasts superior autofocus capabilities. It is designed to deliver high-speed performance, capable of capturing images at up to 120 fps.

Event Highlights

The launch event featured Mr. Sajjan Kumar, Managing Director of Nikon India, and Mr. Keizo Fujii, Managing Director of Nikon Singapore PTE. LTD. The Z6III, with its extensive video specifications and high-speed still image capturing, positions itself as a versatile hybrid camera in the market.

Mr. Sajjan Kumar stated, “The Z6III is a high-performance full-frame camera that continues the innovation seen in our Z8 and Z9 models. It offers exceptional features and performance, ready to enhance both videography and photography for professionals and enthusiasts. With the world’s first partially-stacked sensor, this compact professional camera marks a significant advancement in imaging technology.”

Mr. Keizo Fujii added, “Nikon’s passion for visual storytelling and innovation drives us. The Nikon Z6III exemplifies agility and readiness for action. Featuring the world’s first partially-stacked CMOS sensor, we aim to push the boundaries of creativity, empowering videographers and photographers to capture impactful moments.”

Performance and Specifications

The Nikon Z6III features the EXPEED 7 processing engine, which enhances performance in low-light conditions and backlit scenes. It can detect up to nine subject types, offering improved autofocus performance and accuracy. The camera supports video resolutions up to 6K/60p and Full HD 240p, with in-built N-Log and N-RAW support for high-quality video production.

Availability

The Nikon Z6III camera body will be available by the end of June 2024, priced at INR 2,47,990/- (Body Only) across India at Nikon outlets. For more information on the new Z6III and other Nikon products, please visit Nikon India.