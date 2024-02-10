Nikon Z 8 Firmware 2.0 Update: Bridging Features with Z 9

Nikon India Private Ltd. announced the release of firmware version 2.0 for the Nikon Z 8 on February 8, 2024, in New Delhi. This upgrade significantly enhances the camera’s capabilities, aligning it closer to the flagship Z 9’s performance level. It introduces a range of new features aimed at improving both still and video capture, highlighting the company’s commitment to expanding the camera’s versatility and its appeal to professional photographers and videographers.

Key Highlights:

Introduction of In-Camera Slow Motion video recording for detailed, cinematic creations without the need for post-processing.

The addition of a dedicated [Bird] subject detection mode enhances autofocus performance for bird photography.

Expansion of N-log’s low ISO sensitivity range to Lo 2.0, improving dynamic range in shadows for video recording.

The Auto Capture feature now includes settings for [Motion], [Distance], and [Subject detection], facilitating automatic shooting based on pre-defined criteria.

Pixel Shift shooting allows the creation of high-resolution images around 180 megapixels through multiple RAW captures.

Pre-Release Capture mode and increased Hi-Res Zoom speed options for capturing moments more precisely.

Various operational enhancements including customizable controls, manual focus adjustments, and connectivity features like UltraSync BLUE via Bluetooth.

The firmware version 2.0 for the Nikon Z 8 integrates features previously exclusive to the Nikon Z 9, such as In-Camera Slow Motion, [Bird] subject detection mode, Auto Capture, and more, enhancing its functionality for photography and videography. This update also introduces a new low ISO sensitivity setting for N-log recording, expands the dynamic range in videos, and includes the Pixel Shift feature for high-resolution imaging. Other significant additions include the Pre-Release Capture mode, enhanced zoom speed control, and various operability improvements like customizable controls and connectivity options with ATOMOS AirGlu accessories. Firmware version 2.0 is available for download at the Nikon Download Centre since February 7, 2024, offering Nikon Z 8 users an opportunity to elevate their creative output to new heights.