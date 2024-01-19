Noise ColorFit Chrome: A Fusion of Elegance and Technology

Noise, a prominent smartwatch and connected lifestyle brand in India, has unveiled the Noise ColorFit Chrome, their latest smartwatch offering. This launch marks a significant addition to their product line, combining a durable metal build with sophisticated technology. Available for purchase on Amazon and gonoise.com at INR 5,000, the Noise ColorFit Chrome aims to meet the needs of customers prioritizing both style and functionality.

Key Highlights:

Noise ColorFit Chrome launched in India, priced at INR 5,000.

Features a 1.85-inch AMOLED display with a 390*450 resolution.

Offers health tracking with the Noise Health Suite and up to 10 days of battery life.

Equipped with BT calling, an in-built microphone, and a speaker.

Available in three colors: Elite Black, Elite Silver, and Elite Midnight Gold.

Resistant to water and dust with IP68 certification and includes 100+ sports modes.

The Noise ColorFit Chrome is designed with a blend of stainless steel and alloy materials, ensuring both durability and a sleek appearance. This construction is aimed at customers who value both the aesthetics of a luxury timepiece and the practicality of a modern smartwatch.

The smartwatch features a 1.85-inch AMOLED display, offering high-resolution visuals that are clear even in bright outdoor settings. It includes an always-on display feature, enhancing user convenience with a touch of traditional watch charm. The display boasts 600 nits brightness, facilitating easy readability.

For connectivity, the ColorFit Chrome supports hands-free communication with its built-in microphone and speaker, allowing direct access to the dial pad and recent call logs. This feature is particularly beneficial for users who are frequently engaged in outdoor activities. Additionally, it can store up to 10 favorite contacts for quick calling.

The Noise ColorFit Chrome is not just about connectivity and display; it also focuses on health and wellness. With the Noise Health Suite, users can monitor vital health metrics such as heart rate, SpO2, sleep patterns, and stress levels. The smartwatch’s battery life stands out, lasting up to 10 days, and up to 5 days with active BT calling.

In terms of productivity, the smartwatch comes equipped with a suite that includes daily reminders and weather forecasts. The IP68 water and dust resistance rating ensures that the watch remains functional in various environments. Furthermore, the smartwatch offers over 100 sports modes and customizable watch faces, adding to its versatility.

The Noise ColorFit Chrome, available in Elite Black, Elite Silver, and Elite Midnight Gold, is designed to cater to a wide range of preferences. It promises seamless pairing with the NoiseFit App, enhancing the user experience by offering a comprehensive set of features for tracking and monitoring their wellness journey.