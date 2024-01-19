Endefo Introduces New Audio Products at Mobile India Expo 2024

At the Mobile India Expo, Endefo, a Dubai-based company and part of the Ashtel group, has unveiled two new audio products – the Entun’z Mega Pro and Double Barrel party speakers. These products are designed to offer a balance of affordability and quality sound to the Indian market.

Key Highlights:

Endefo’s Entun’z Mega Pro and Double Barrel speakers launched at Mobile India Expo.

Both products are priced competitively at 6999 INR and 5999 INR, reduced from the original 9999 INR.

Availability extends across 19,000 Indian pin codes and over 2000 retail stores starting 21st January 2024.

The Entun’z Mega Pro, priced at 6999 INR, features a 70W Ultra Bass, promising clear voice and immersive audio. It includes a variety of features like a Karaoke Mic, Surround Sound, LED Display, and more, catering to diverse entertainment needs.

Similarly, the Double Barrel is offered at 5999 INR and includes a 100W Ultra Bass with a dual speaker configuration for enhanced surround sound. It is equipped with an Equalizer Control Board, LED Display, and various connectivity options.

Both products will be showcased at Endefo’s Experience booth during the expo, where visitors can also explore the brand’s other offerings, including earphones, neckbands, portable speakers, soundbars, smartwatches, and TWS technology products.

Mr. Aneef Tas, CEO of Endefo, commented on the launch, “Introducing the Entun’z Mega Pro and Double Barrel speakers to the Indian market is exciting. We aim to blend advanced technology with affordability, catering to the Indian consumer’s needs. This launch is a significant step in strengthening Endefo’s presence in India and underlines our commitment to providing innovative and quality audio solutions at an affordable range.”

The launch at the Mobile India Expo marks an important milestone in Endefo’s expansion within the Indian market. By offering products that combine affordability with premium sound quality, Endefo continues to establish itself as a key player in the audio technology sector, building on the success of its previous launches, including Endefo watches and TWS.