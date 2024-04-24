Noise Launches New Smartwatch: ColorFit Pulse 4

Noise, India’s notable smartwatch and connected lifestyle brand, has unveiled the latest model in their Pulse series, the Noise ColorFit Pulse 4. This new model features a 1.85-inch AMOLED display and is designed to meet the needs of those leading an active lifestyle while staying connected.

Key Highlights:

Display : 1.85-inch AMOLED, with 390×450 pixel resolution and 600 nits brightness.

: 1.85-inch AMOLED, with 390×450 pixel resolution and 600 nits brightness. Color Options : Available in Jet Black, Space Blue, Forest Green, Rose Gold Pink, Starlight Gold, Silver Link, and Black Link.

: Available in Jet Black, Space Blue, Forest Green, Rose Gold Pink, Starlight Gold, Silver Link, and Black Link. Availability : On sale at gonoise.com and Amazon starting April 26, 2024.

: On sale at gonoise.com and Amazon starting April 26, 2024. Pricing : INR 2,499, with the Mesh Metal variant at INR 2,799.

: INR 2,499, with the Mesh Metal variant at INR 2,799. Battery Life: Up to 7 days with diverse health and productivity features.

Product Overview

The Noise ColorFit Pulse 4 stands out with its high-resolution display that ensures clear visibility in various environments. It also features an Always-On Display, which allows users to check time and notifications with a glance, without significantly draining the battery. The addition of Tru Sync™ technology facilitates seamless Bluetooth calling directly from the smartwatch, ensuring convenience and enhanced connectivity.

Advanced Features and Durability

Designed for both productivity and health monitoring, the Noise ColorFit Pulse 4 includes the Noise Health Suite™. This suite enables users to track vital health metrics such as heart rate, blood oxygen levels, sleep patterns, and stress. It also boasts over 100 sports modes, making it a versatile choice for fitness enthusiasts. Furthermore, its IP68 rating ensures it is resistant to water and dust, enhancing its durability for use in various conditions.

Connectivity and Personalization

The Noise ColorFit Pulse 4 supports Bluetooth version 5.3, offering a stable connection with smartphones. Users can personalize their experience with over 100 cloud-based watch faces and access features like weather forecasts and daily reminders through the integrated Productivity Suite. The Noise Buzz feature keeps users connected by providing access to recent call logs and the ability to save up to 10 contacts for quick calling.

Conclusion

The Noise ColorFit Pulse 4 is a comprehensive tool for those who value functionality and style in their wearable technology. It is set to be a popular choice among tech-savvy consumers looking for a reliable smartwatch at an affordable price.